The most prominent takeaway following Texas’ 50-48 win over Kansas wasn’t the Longhorns’ clutch drive to set up Cameron Dicker’s game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired.
Instead it was how did the Longhorns get in that situation in the first place?
The Longhorns were 22-point favorites over the cellar dwelling Jayhawks, who dropped to 0-4 in the Big 12 with last Saturday’s loss. Yet the Jayhawks took them to the wire after trailing 14-0 early in the game.
Now Texas is only a one-point favorite against a TCU team that’s lost its last two games to Iowa State and Kansas State.
No. 15 Texas (-1) at TCU
There’s certainly nothing wrong with Texas’ Sam Ehlinger-led offense that ranks second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma with 40.9 points per game.
But the Longhorns’ injury-riddled defense is another story as it ranks eighth in the league by allowing 30.7 points per game.
Fortunately for Texas, the Horned Frogs are erratic and sometimes just flat-out bad offensively. After a 51-14 win over Kansas, TCU has averaged 20.5 points in its last two losses. The Longhorns should be able to squeeze out a road win at Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Stadium where their fans might outnumber TCU fans.
Texas 27, TCU 24
No. 5 Oklahoma (-23.5) at Kansas State
If there’s one thing Kansas State has carried over from the Bill Snyder era, it’s the ability to play solid defense.
The Wildcats have allowed a Big 12-low 18.7 points per game under first-year coach Chris Klieman, but it’s hard to win consistently in the Big 12 with an offense that can’t produce big plays.
Matching the dynamic Sooners will be difficult as they lead the nation with 50.4 points per game behind the extraordinary play of quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Oklahoma 45, Kansas State 17
Oklahoma State (+10.5) at No. 23 Iowa State
Since losing their Big 12 opener to Baylor, the Cyclones have reeled off consecutive wins over TCU, West Virginia and Texas Tech to move back into the Top 25.
The Cowboys have had good moments but were unable to close in their last two losses to Texas Tech and Baylor.
Though the Cyclones haven’t run the ball well this year, quarterback Brock Purdy and his receiving corps have put a lot on their shoulders and produced to set the stage for a strong finish.
Iowa State 38, Oklahoma State 31
Texas Tech (-3.5) at Kansas
Though the Jayhawks are still looking for their first Big 12 win, they’re unquestionably more of a threat than previous years as the Longhorns found out last week.
Kansas racked up 569 yards as Carter Stanley threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns and Pooka Williams erupted for 190 yards rushing and two scores.
The Red Raiders have struggled defensively, so this is a great opportunity for the Jayhawks to break through under first-year coach Les Miles. But somehow I think the Red Raiders will pull it out.
Texas Tech 45, Kansas 38
Mississippi State (+10) at Texas A&M
The Aggies are looking to sweep the state of Mississippi following last week’s 24-17 win over Ole Miss.
The Bulldogs are reeling, dropping three straight SEC games against Auburn, Tennessee, and last week to No. 2 LSU.
The Aggies have been a roller coaster team, but they’ve played a demanding schedule that includes losses to Clemson and Alabama, both No. 1 at the time. At 4-3, the Aggies will take a step toward bowl eligibility with a win over Mississippi State.
Texas A&M 35, Mississippi State 21
Last week: 3-2 overall, 1-4 against the line
Season: 31-9 overall, 19-21 against the line
