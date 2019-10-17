Baylor’s trips to Stillwater have rarely been pleasant and are usually pretty ugly.
Since the debut of the Big 12 in 1996, the Bears have gone 1-11 against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, and most of those losses haven’t been close.
Baylor’s only Big 12 win in Stillwater came in 2015 in a 45-35 decision, but the series returned to the norm in Matt Rhule’s first trip there in 2017 when the Bears were on the wrong end of a 59-16 decision.
No. 18 Baylor (+3.5) at Oklahoma State
Anytime would have been terrible for Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston to go out for the season with a knee injury. Losing their leading tackler and a tremendous leader is a huge blow for the Bears.
But now the Bears will have to figure out how to stop Big 12 leading rusher Chuba Hubbard without him. Hubbard has torn up every team’s he faced, leading the nation with 1,094 yards rushing with 13 touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 4-2 start.
The unbeaten Bears will have to play a near-perfect game to beat the Cowboys on the road, which probably isn’t going to happen at a place where they’ve rarely played well.
Oklahoma State 31, Baylor 24
West Virginia (+33.5) at No. 5 Oklahoma
The Sooners are coming off a 34-27 win over Texas to stay in the thick of the College Football Playoff race.
But they could have won much more handily if not for some uncharacteristic mistakes by quarterback Jalen Hurts in the red zone.
Oklahoma will likely work out its problems this week and pound the Mountaineers, who are coming off a 38-14 thrashing by Iowa State in Morgantown.
Oklahoma 49, West Virginia 21
Iowa State (-7) at Texas Tech
The Red Raiders’ offense is showing plenty of potential with quarterback Jett Duffey gaining more confidence each game.
In Texas Tech’s 33-30 double overtime loss to Baylor, Duffey threw for 362 yards and a touchdown while SaRodorick Thompson rushed for 153 yards and two scores.
Iowa State will counter with quarterback Brock Purdy who passed for 229 yards and a touchdown and Breece Hall who rushed for 132 yards and three scores in last week’s blowout win over West Virginia.
But the Red Raiders should feel confident at home where they beat Oklahoma State, 45-35, two weeks ago.
Texas Tech 35, Iowa State 31
TCU (-2.5) at Kansas State
In a battle of two offensively challenged teams, this could be the Big 12’s ugly game of the week.
Freshman quarterback Max Duggan has had some good moments for the Horned Frogs as he’s completed 56.6 passes for 742 yards and nine touchdowns.
Kansas State junior Skylar Thompson has completed 62.7 percent for 822 yards and five scores and has some running ability. Playing at home, the Wildcats should have a good shot to break their two-game losing streak.
Kansas State, 24, TCU 20
Kansas (+22) at No. 15 Texas
The Longhorns’ offense was erratic in last week’s loss to Oklahoma mainly because of a running game that picked up just 100 yards.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger hit 26 of 38 for 210 yards but didn’t throw for a touchdown and was sacked nine times.
But playing Kansas is a perfect time to fix any problems, so expect the Texas offense get back into its groove this weekend.
Texas 45, Kansas 17
Last week: 4-1 overall, 2-3 against the line
Season: 28-7 overall, 18-17 against the line
