The Jalen Hurts era is off to a magnificent start at Oklahoma.
Through the first two games, the Alabama graduate transfer has completed a phenomenal 82.9 percent of his passes for 591 yards and six touchdowns.
Built like a linebacker, Hurts has also shown his running skills as he ranks second in the Big 12 with 223 yards rushing with three touchdowns while averaging 9.3 yards per carry.
Following wins over Houston and South Dakota, the Sooners are heavy favorites against a UCLA team that’s lost its first two games against Cincinnati and San Diego State.
Though the Bruins are off to a bad start, a win would still look good on Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff resume since it is against a Power 5 school on the road.
No. 5 Oklahoma (-22.5) at UCLANo matter who lines up on Oklahoma’s offense, it’s a given that the Sooners are going to be explosive under coach Lincoln Riley.
The Sooners are tied with Baylor for third nationally with 59.5 points per game. That’s 116 spots ahead of UCLA which has scored 14 points in each of its first two games.
The biggest question for the Sooners is if their defense is CFP caliber after giving up 31 against Houston and 14 against South Dakota. Playing an anemic UCLA offense, this would be a good time for the Sooners to get their act together defensively.
Oklahoma 45, UCLA 21
No. 19 Iowa (-2.5) at Iowa StateOpening the season with an unimpressive 29-26 overtime win against Northern Iowa, the Cyclones quickly dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25.
But with a win against Iowa, the Cyclones would probably crawl back into the rankings.
The Hawkeyes have been impressive in their first two games as they opened with a 38-14 win over Miami (Ohio) and a 30-0 shutout of Rutgers.
Junior Brock Purdy threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns and the Cyclones rushed for 185 yards against Northern Iowa. But it’s going to be a lot tougher to produce yardage against a strong Iowa defense.
Iowa 24, Iowa State 17
TCU (-2) at PurdueThe Horned Frogs are known for their tough defenses, which will likely have to carry them for a while.
TCU coach Gary Patterson is playing two quarterbacks to open the season with graduate transfer Alex Delton and freshman Max Duggan splitting time. The pair combined for 284 yards passing and a touchdown in a season-opening 39-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
But that duo will have a difficult time matching Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar, who has come out on fire in wins over Nevada and Vanderbilt by passing for 932 yards and nine touchdowns.
Purdue 27, TCU 21
No. 12 Texas (-31.5) at RiceWith a bye this weekend, the Baylor coaches will have their eyes trained on the Texas-Rice game because the Bears face the Owls next weekend and play Texas on Nov. 23.
The Longhorns had a real shot to knock off then-No. 6 LSU last weekend in Austin, but their pass defense was just too porous as Joe Burrow ripped them apart for 471 yards and four touchdowns.
Playing a tough nonconference schedule, the Owls opened with a 14-7 loss to Army followed by last week’s 41-21 loss to Wake Forest. It will be even harder for the Owls to get into the win column this week.
Texas 49, Rice 14
Texas Tech (-2.5) at ArizonaThe Red Raiders have been highly impressive under first-year coach Matt Wells as they’ve romped to a 45-10 win over Montana State and a 38-3 win over UTEP.
They’re ninth nationally in both total offense and defense, averaging 557.5 yards and allowing 210 per game.
While Arizona’s offense has been dynamic by averaging 55 points per game, the Wildcats’ defense has been terrible in a 45-38 season-opening loss to Hawaii and a 65-41 win over Northern Arizona.
Leading the Big 12 with 713 yards passing in the first two games, Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman’s stats probably won’t take a hit against the Wildcats.
Texas Tech 56, Arizona 45
Last week: 4-1 overall, 1-4 against the line
Season: 9-1 overall, 4-6 against the line
