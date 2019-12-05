Oklahoma is back on familiar ground by making its third straight trip to the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Baylor is also quite familiar with JerryWorld since it played Texas Tech there for most of a decade before switching back to campus sites this season.
But the Bears have never played on this big of a stage this late in the season with not only the Big 12 championship on the line but also an outside shot of making the College Football Playoff.
No. 6 Oklahoma (-9) vs. No. 7 Baylor
Rallying from a 31-10 halftime deficit, Oklahoma scored 24 unanswered points in the second half for a 34-31 win over the Bears on Nov. 16 at McLane Stadium.
Without dynamic wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the lineup, the Sooners turned into a ball control team and kept it for an amazing 41 minutes and 11 seconds as the Bears ran just 16 second-half plays.
But Lamb’s return will open up things for the rest of the Oklahoma offense, making the Sooners more explosive against the Big 12’s best defense. That should translate into Oklahoma’s third straight Big 12 championship game win over three different opponents, TCU, Texas and Baylor.
Oklahoma 38, Baylor 31
No. 5 Utah (-6.5) vs. No. 13 Oregon
It’s a little surprising Utah is ranked a spot ahead of Oklahoma in the CFP without any eye-popping wins on its resume.
But the Utes are making a CFP bid because they’ve been consistently good every week by reeling off eight straight wins since losing their Pac-12 opener to USC.
Oregon was rolling along with a 9-1 record before Arizona State pulled off a 31-28 stunner two weeks ago. Utah’s strong defense will likely be enough to throttle the Ducks.
Utah 31, Oregon 24
No. 2 LSU (-7.5) vs. No. 4 Georgia
Georgia needs to beat LSU to make the CFP, but how does anyone stop the unbeaten Tigers’ explosive offense?
Quarterback Joe Burrow has become the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He’s having a season for the ages as he’s completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 4,366 yards and 44 touchdowns with just six interceptions in 401 attempts.
LSU ranks second in the nation with 48.7 points per game, and has upped the ante in its last three SEC games with 58 against Mississippi, 56 against Arkansas and 50 against Texas A&M.
Georgia has won six straight games since its 20-17 double-overtime loss to South Carolina and features one of the nation’s best defenses. But the Bulldogs won’t be able to keep Burrow and company down.
LSU 38, Georgia 24
No. 3 Clemson (-29) vs. No. 23 Virginia
As much as Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney cries disrespect, the truth is the ACC is the worst of the Power 5 conferences.
The Tigers are 12-0 overall and were tested only once in their eight ACC games, escaping with a 21-20 win over North Carolina on Sept. 28.
It’s a little embarrassing to be playing a 29-point underdog in the conference championship game, but that’s the best the ACC can offer with a 9-3 Virginia team. Clemson should have no trouble handling the outmanned Cavaliers.
Clemson 49, Virginia 24
No. 1 Ohio State (-16) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin
Could this be a repeat of the 2014 Big Ten championship game when the Buckeyes crushed the Badgers, 59-0, to earn a spot in the first CFP?
Ohio State went on to win the national championship that year under Urban Meyer, and a lot of people think they have the personnel to do it again under Ryan Day.
The Buckeyes have been dominating on both sides of the ball and should have no trouble against the Badgers.
Ohio State 42, Wisconsin 17
Last week: 4-1 overall, 3-2 against the line
Season: 54-16 overall, 38-31-1 against the line
