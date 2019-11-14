For the first time since 2015, ESPN College GameDay is visiting Baylor.
Like last time, the Bears are facing perennial Big 12 power Oklahoma.
A rambunctious sellout crowd will be on hand at McLane Stadium when the No. 12 Bears host the No. 10 Sooners on Saturday night.
Baylor is in the Big 12 driver’s seat with an unbeaten 6-0 Big 12 record while Oklahoma is 5-1 with its lone loss coming on the road against Kansas State. This will be by far the most highly visible game on the Bears’ schedule and they want to prove they’re worthy of the national attention that’s coming their way.
No. 10 Oklahoma (-10) at No. 12 BaylorWith quarterback Jalen Hurts at the controls, the Sooners have a knack for jumping off to explosive starts.
The Bears have a penchant for starting off slow, so they can’t afford to get so buried early in the game that they don’t have a chance to recover.
If the Bears can stay close by the third quarter, they should have a shot to win because the Sooners’ defense tends to lose focus late in the game and let teams back into the game.
Baylor has been an outstanding fourth quarter team that has often delivered timely defensive plays. But can Baylor’s offense score enough to keep pace with the nation’s most lethal offensive team?
Oklahoma 35, Baylor 31
Kansas (+17.5) at No. 25 Okla. StateThere’s no question Kansas is an improved team as its win over Texas Tech clearly showed.
But the Jayhawks couldn’t build on that win as rival Kansas State buried them, 38-10, last week in Lawrence.
There really isn’t much hope for them in Stillwater since the Cowboys appear on the upswing with consecutive wins over TCU and Iowa State.
Oklahoma State 45, Kansas 21
TCU (-3) at Texas TechTexas Tech showed it still has some life by rolling to an impressive 38-17 win over West Virginia last week.
Now the Red Raiders will be back home against a TCU team that’s coming off a tough 29-23 triple-overtime home loss to Baylor.
It seems kind of strange that the Horned Frogs are a three-point favorite since they’re winless in three Big 12 road games against Iowa State, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. With an offense that’s still very erratic, make that 0-4 in road games.
Texas Tech 24, TCU 21
No. 22 Texas (+6.5) at Iowa StateThe Longhorns still have visions of reaching the Big 12 championship game Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, but they’ll probably have to win their last three games against Iowa State, Baylor and Texas Tech to do it since they already have two conference losses.
With a 3-3 record, Iowa State is likely out of championship game contention after last week’s 42-41 loss to Oklahoma in Norman.
But the Cyclones showed a lot of moxie by rallying from a 35-14 deficit against the Sooners before Brock Purdy’s pass on a two-point conversion attempt fell short. This game shouldn’t come down to that.
Iowa State 42, Texas 27
No. 7 Minnesota (-3) at No. 23 IowaNobody has to wonder whether the Gophers are for real after their win over Penn State last weekend kept them unbeaten.
The College Football Playoff committee certainly noticed as the Gophers bolted up six spots to No. 7 in Tuesday’s rankings.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck and Baylor’s Matt Rhule appear to be the front runners for national coach of the year. But it will be hard for the Gophers to play with the same inspiration in a tough road game against the Hawkeyes.
Iowa 24, Minnesota 17
Last week: 5-0 overall, 3-2 against the spread
Season: 41-14 overall, 26-28-1 against the spread
