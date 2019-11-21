To clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game, No. 13 Baylor is in the enviable position of having to win just one of its last two games.
Don’t think the Bears will coast this weekend against Texas, knowing they will reserve a spot at Jerry World on Dec. 7 if they beat Kansas in the regular season finale in Lawrence.
They would love to seal the berth Saturday at McLane Stadium against the Longhorns, a team nearly everyone expected to be playing for the Big 12 championship against Oklahoma.
Texas (+5) at No. 13 BaylorThe Bears saw their unbeaten season end with last Saturday’s 34-31 loss to No. 8 Oklahoma before a sold-out crowd at McLane Stadium.
They’ll need to put together two strong halves instead of one to knock off the Longhorns, who have underachieved this year at 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12.
While the Longhorns are dangerous offensively behind versatile quarterback Sam Ehlinger, their defense has been undependable all season. Baylor’s defense has been a force all season and should make the difference.
Baylor 27, Texas 20
TCU (+17.5) at No. 8 OklahomaWithout dynamic wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the lineup, the Sooners looked bewildered in the first half against Baylor as they fell behind 31-10.
But in the second half, they transformed into a ball possession team that outscored the Bears, 24-0, to pull off the 34-31 win.
Whether or not Lamb is back this week, the Sooners can beat a mediocre TCU squad without him. The Horned Frogs still need a win in their last two games to become bowl eligible, but don’t expect it to happen in Norman.
Oklahoma 38, TCU 24
Kansas (+24) at Iowa StateIowa State beat Texas in dramatic fashion last week as Connor Assalley drilled a 36-yard field goal as time expired to pull off the 23-21 win.
This game won’t be that thrilling.
Despite their win over Texas Tech, the Jayhawks are very much a rebuilding team under first-year coach Les Miles and don’t have the personnel to challenge teams week after week.
The Cyclones are now a consistent winner under Matt Campbell and can be counted on to win games they’re supposed to win.
Iowa State 42, Kansas 21
Kansas State (+1) at Texas TechIn a battle of first-year coaches, Kansas State’s Chris Klieman has the upper hand on Texas Tech’s Matt Wells.
Not only have the Wildcats gone 6-4 to Texas Tech’s 4-6, Klieman’s 48-41 upset of Oklahoma on Oct. 26 is still the Big 12’s most shocking result this season.
The Red Raiders have had difficulty winning close games, and this will be no different.
Kansas State 24, Texas Tech 21
No. 22 Oklahoma State (-6.5) at West VirginiaJust when it appeared Oklahoma State was headed toward a mediocre season, the Cowboys have gone on a roll with three consecutive wins over Iowa State, TCU and Kansas.
West Virginia showed it had some life by pulling off a 24-20 upset of Kansas State last weekend in Manhattan to snap a five-game losing streak.
Though they’re playing in Morgantown, it will be hard for the Mountaineers to build on the win against a hot Oklahoma State team.
Oklahoma State 35, West Virginia 27
Last week: 4-1 overall, 4-1 against the line
Season: 45-15 overall, 30-29-1 against the line
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.