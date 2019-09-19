It would be hard to find a Power 5 conference school with a better made for success schedule than Baylor.
The Bears have already beaten SFA and UTSA by a combined score of 119-31, and are 26-point favorites over a Rice team that is off to an 0-3 start.
After a bye week, the Bears are excited to play again, especially since this is their first road game of the season.
Baylor should have a considerable number of fans at Rice Stadium since it has a big alumni base in Houston. The Bears have won their last eight games over Rice, and want to keep building their momentum with the Big 12 opener against Iowa State coming up next weekend.
Baylor (-26) at Rice
Averaging 59.75 points per game, the Bears rank first in the nation in scoring. In stark contrast, Rice’s defense ranks 108th by allowing 34.3 points per game, including 41 points against Wake Forest and 48 against Texas.
But there’s no question the Owls have played a tougher nonconference schedule than Baylor.
The Owls won’t beat themselves as they’ve made just one turnover in the first three games. Though Baylor’s defense has played well, it hasn’t been particularly opportunistic as it has forced just two turnovers.
That probably won’t matter because the Bears have far superior talent and should win handily for the third straight game.
Baylor 49, Rice 21
Oklahoma State (+5) at No. 12 Texas
In one of the weirdest trends in the Big 12, Oklahoma State has beaten Texas five straight times in Austin.
Off to a 3-0 start, the Cowboys certainly have a chance to extend the Longhorns’ misery behind an offense that’s led by Big 12 leading rusher Chuba Hubbard, who has rushed for 521 yards and seven scores.
With such a futile home history against the Cowboys, Texas should have plenty of motivation. With quarterback Sam Ehlinger living up to his considerable hype with 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions, the Longhorns have plenty of offense to put the losing streak to an end.
Texas 45, Oklahoma State 38
SMU (+9.5) at TCU
The Horned Frogs pulled off one of the Big 12’s most impressive wins this season by rolling to a 34-13 road win over Purdue last weekend.
The quarterback combo of Max Duggan and Alex Delton combined for just 75 yards passing against the Boilermakers, but TCU’s running game was outstanding as Darius Anderson rushed for 179 yards and two scores and Sewo Olonilua picked up 106 yards and a touchdown.
The Mustangs have also been impressive with three straight wins behind an attack that’s averaging 44.3 points per game. Former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele has been outstanding as he’s completed 66.3 percent for 871 yards and five touchdowns.
But the Mustangs haven’t played a defense as physical as the one TCU puts on the field.
TCU 31, SMU 21
West Virginia (-4) at Kansas
Perhaps the most shocking score last weekend was Kansas’ 48-24 road win over Boston College.
Khalil Herbert rushed for 187 yards and Pooka Williams added 122 as first-year Kansas coach Les Miles’ team improved to 2-1 following the previous weekend’s 12-7 loss to Coastal Carolina.
West Virginia also delivered an impressive 44-27 win over North Carolina State under first-year coach Neal Brown.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall looked comfortable for the Mountaineers as he passed for 272 yards and three touchdowns. The Mountaineers will likely have too much offense for the Jayhawks to make it two in a row.
West Virginia 42, Kansas 31
No. 8 Auburn (+3.5) at No. 17 Texas A&M
Jumping off to a 3-0 start, Auburn has played outstanding defense by allowing just 14.3 points per game.
The Aggies have blowout home wins over Texas State and Lamar under their belts, but didn’t produce much offense in a 24-10 loss to No. 1 Clemson two weeks ago.
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller has shown his explosiveness by rushing for 246 yards while averaging 8.8 yards per carry. Kellen Mond has passed for 747 yards and five scores but has thrown three interceptions.
This game will likely go down to the wire, but the Aggies should pull it out at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M 31, Auburn 24
Last week: 3-2 overall, 2-3 against the line
Season: 12-3 overall, 6-9 against the line
