Baylor was a mystery team heading into Big 12 play, but not so much anymore after showing its toughness and resilience in a 23-21 Big 12-opening win over Iowa State.
Now the Bears hope to play with the same resourcefulness in their first conference road game against Kansas State in Manhattan.
The Bears have played just one road game in their 4-0 start, and it wasn’t pretty as they grinded out a 21-13 win over Rice despite the offense failing to score in the second half.
Under first-year coach Chris Klieman, the Wildcats slipped into the Top 25 at No. 24 after winning their first three games. But they fell out following last week’s Big 12-opening 26-13 road loss to No. 21 Oklahoma State.
Baylor (+2) at Kansas State
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer is one of four quarterbacks in the country with 10 or more touchdown passes and no interceptions.
With his passing accuracy and running skills, Brewer has been superb, but the Bears have had to rely on him too much as the ground game has had trouble getting untracked in the last two games.
Kansas State features one of the best defenses in the league, but its offense provided very little production against Oklahoma State with just 244 yards.
Baylor’s defense has been a strong point all season, and should stop Kansas State just enough to pull off a road win.
Baylor 20, Kansas State 17
TCU (+3.5) at Iowa State
TCU’s offense broke out in last week’s 51-14 thrashing of Kansas as quarterbacks Alex Delton and Max Duggan combined for 286 yards passing and two touchdowns and the Frogs rolled up 319 rushing yards.
After going scoreless for three quarters, the Cyclones erupted for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Baylor before Bears' kicker John Mayers hit the winning field goal at McLane Stadium.
That loss stung the Cyclones, but they're always tough in Ames and should be able to get back on track.
Iowa State 21, TCU 14
No. 6 Oklahoma (-35) at Kansas
With quarterback Jalen Hurts leading an offense that tops the nation with 57.8 points per game, this could be the most lopsided matchup of the week in Power 5 conferences.
The Jayhawks showed some life under first-year coach Les Miles in a win over Boston College and a tight loss to West Virginia, but they were totally helpless in last week’s beatdown against TCU in Fort Worth.
Kansas basketball practice is beginning, so Jayhawks fans won’t be very interested in football anyway.
Oklahoma 63, Kansas 10
No. 21 Oklahoma State (-9) at Texas Tech
With quarterback Alan Bowman out with a shoulder injury, first-year coach Matt Wells is counting on Jett Duffey to lead Texas Tech's offense.
The Red Raiders looked disoriented in last week’s 55-16 blowout loss to Oklahoma, but should have time to collect themselves before the Cowboys come to town.
Oklahoma State sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard has been sensational with a nation’s best 938 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns in four games. He’s given redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders room to develop, making the Cowboys’ offense tough to stop.
Oklahoma State 35, Texas Tech 28
No. 11 Texas (-11.5) at West Virginia
West Virginia has shown some good signs in its 3-1 start under first-year coach Neal Brown.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall has thrown for 871 yards and six touchdowns and the Mountaineers' defense has been solid.
But that defense will be no match for veteran Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who leads the Big 12 with 1,237 yards passing and 15 touchdowns in a 3-1 start. He should carve up the Mountaineers.
Texas 42, West Virginia 24
Last week: 5-0 overall, 5-0 against the line
Season: 20-5 overall, 13-12 against the line
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.