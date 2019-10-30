After the dust settled following a Saturday of upsets, Baylor was the lone remaining unbeaten Big 12 team.
Now the No. 12 Bears will see if they can stay unblemished against a West Virginia team that is going through a transition season under first-year coach Neal Brown.
While Brown was coaching Troy last year, the Bears haven’t forgotten how the Mountaineers pummeled them 58-14 under former coach Dana Holgorsen in Morgantown.
With 1½ weeks of practice following their 45-27 win at Oklahoma State, this appears to be the opportune time for payback.
West Virginia (+17.5) at No. 12 BaylorBaylor has been the best pass rushing team in the Big 12 with 25 sacks in its 7-0 start, and should be able to tee off on quarterback Austin Kendall since the Mountaineers have the least productive running game in the Big 12.
Meanwhile, the Baylor offense will try to create big plays like it did against the Cowboys as it faces a West Virginia defense that’s allowed an average of 44 points in three straight losses to Texas, Iowa State and Oklahoma.
The weather might feel more like Morgantown with the temperature forecast at 48 degrees at kickoff, but this should be the Bears’ night.
Baylor 42, West Virginia 21
No. 22 Kansas State (-5.5) at KansasFew observers would have expected both the Wildcats and Jayhawks to be coming off wins before preparing for the Sunflower Showdown.
Kansas State pulled off the upset of the year with its 48-41 win over then-No. 5 Oklahoma while Kansas delivered a mind-boggling 37-34 win over Texas Tech when Liam Jones got a second chance to kick the winning field goal following a Red Raiders fumble.
First-year coach Les Miles has clearly breathed some new life into the Jayhawks, but Kansas State has the better team and should make it 11 straight wins in the rivalry.
Kansas State 27, Kansas 20
TCU (+3.5) at Oklahoma StateJust when it seemed like the Horned Frogs were fading, they came up with a 37-27 win over Texas last weekend.
Following losses to Texas Tech and Baylor, Oklahoma State also appeared on the decline before knocking off Iowa State, 34-27, in Ames.
The fortunes of both teams ride on their freshman quarterbacks. OSU’s Spencer Sanders threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns against the Cyclones while TCU’s Max Duggan threw for 273 yards and two scores and rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown against Texas.
With a superior defense that intercepted four Sam Ehlinger passes last week, the Horned Frogs have a great chance for the road upset.
TCU 28, Oklahoma State 24
No. 8 Georgia (-6) vs. No. 6 FloridaSEC East supremacy and the chance to stay in the College Football Playoff picture will be on the line when these two heated rivals meet in Jacksonville.
LSU ruined Florida’s shot at an unbeaten season with a win in Baton Rouge on Oct. 12, while the Bulldogs lost to South Carolina on the same day.
This game will likely come down to how much pressure a talented Florida defensive line can put on Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm. But the Bulldogs should protect the veteran well enough to squeeze out a win.
Georgia 31, Florida 24
No. 15 SMU (+6) at No. 24 MemphisThe American Athletic Conference doesn’t normally get much of a look from College GameDay, but this is such an intriguing matchup that ESPN chose Beale Street over the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville.
The Mustangs are enjoying their best season since their outlaw 1980s’ teams that earned them the NCAA Death Penalty. Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Shane Buechele is having a tremendous season and is the biggest reason for the Mustangs’ 8-0 start.
Memphis has built its 7-1 record around a balanced attack as Brady White has passed for 2,161 yards and 20 touchdowns while Kenny Gainwell has rushed for 979 yards and accumulated 440 receiving yards.
Expect the Tigers’ fans to be partying on Beale Street on Saturday night.
Memphis 35, SMU 31
Last week: 1-4 overall, 2-3 against the line
Season: 32-13 overall, 21-24 against the line
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.