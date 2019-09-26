Baylor swept through nonconference with three straight wins, but the Bears are a mystery nevertheless as they open Big 12 play.
It remains to be seen if a schedule that included wins over SFA, UTSA and Rice will prepare the Bears for the rigors of the Big 12.
The Bears will face an Iowa State team that was picked third in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma and Texas. The Cyclones feature a talented dual-threat quarterback in Brock Purdy and a swarming defense led by linebacker O’Rien Vance, who has recorded 3.5 sacks.
Iowa State (-2.5) at Baylor
After last weekend’s 21-13 win over Rice, Baylor coach Matt Rhule made it clear that his offensive line has to improve entering Big 12 play.
The Bears finished with just 124 yards rushing with quarterback Charlie Brewer getting 58, including a scramble for a 25-yard touchdown.
The Cyclones feature the Big 12’s third-best rushing defense that’s allowing 118.7 yards per game. Brewer and Baylor’s receiving corps will like have to come up with some big plays to pull off the win.
Baylor 27, Iowa State 24
Texas Tech (+27) at No. 6 Oklahoma
With quarterback Jalen Hurts at the controls, Oklahoma’s offense might be even better than the two previous models led by Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
The Sooners lead the country with a mind blowing 676.7 yards per game and are second with 55.7 points per game.
There’s not much chance that Texas Tech can stay on the field with quarterback Alan Bowman out with a shoulder injury. Jackson Tyner and Jett Duffey are both expected to play quarterback against the Sooners, but this game would have been a tall task even if Bowman was healthy.
Oklahoma 56, Texas Tech 21
Kansas (+16.5) at TCU
The Jayhawks certainly look like a much improved team under veteran coach Les Miles as they shocked Boston College before opening Big 12 play with a tight loss to West Virginia.
The Horned Frogs moved into the Top 25 following a road win over Purdue, but fell out quickly after SMU’s 41-38 win last weekend.
The Jayhawks don’t have a quarterback nearly as good as SMU’s Shane Buechele, so TCU’s defense should get back on track.
TCU 35, Kansas 17
No. 24 Kansas State (+4) at Oklahoma State
Among the four new Big 12 coaches, Kansas State’s Chris Kleiman is off to the best start with a 3-0 record.
The Wildcats made a statement with their 31-24 road win over Mississippi State two weeks ago. Now they’ll try to win another tough road game against an Oklahoma State team that’s off to a 3-1 start behind an offense that’s averaging 533.8 yards and 44.5 points per game.
The biggest reason for the Cowboys’ offensive explosiveness is running back Chuba Hubbard, who leads the Big 12 with 642 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders has also shown some moxie to give the Cowboys dangerous balance.
Oklahoma State 35, Kansas State 28
No. 23 Texas A&M (-23.5) at Arkansas
With a chance to prove they’re an SEC title contender, the Aggies couldn’t deliver last week in a 28-20 home loss to Auburn.
They’ll have a chance to rebound against Arkansas, which is coming off a 31-24 loss to San Jose State.
This is a game the Aggies have to win to even think about staying in the SEC West race. Quarterback Kellen Mond and company will be too much for a porous Razorbacks defense.
Texas A&M 45, Arkansas 27
Last week: 3-2 overall, 2-3 against the line
Season: 15-5 overall, 8-12 against the line
