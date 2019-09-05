After playing UTSA twice in his first two seasons at Baylor, Matt Rhule knows the Roadrunners almost like a Big 12 opponent.
Rhule expects a rugged, physical game against a strong UTSA defensive line that limited Incarnate Word to 28 yards rushing in last weekend’s 35-7 win at the Alamodome.
He also believes Saturday’s game at McLane Stadium will be decided late, much like the 2017 game in Waco that the Roadrunners won 17-10 and last year’s game at the Alamodome that the Bears won 37-20.
Following a season-opening 56-17 win over SFA, Rhule hopes the good vibes the Bears have created will carry over to this weekend before hitting the road for the first time next weekend to play Rice in Houston.
UTSA (+26) at Baylor
When the Bears watched film of UTSA’s win over Incarnate Word, dual-threat quarterback Frank Harris jumped off the screen.
Coming back from ACL injuries to both knees that sidelined him for two years at UTSA, Harris passed for 206 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards.
Harris has given the Roadrunners some life offensively after many inept performances last year. They should score some points against the Bears, but Charlie Brewer and company will be hard to stick with as he spreads the ball around to his many offensive threats.
Baylor 38, UTSA 17
No. 6 LSU (-6.5) at No. 9 Texas
After beating Georgia in last year’s Sugar Bowl, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger proclaimed “We’re baaack.”
Many observers thought that statement was premature for a 10-4 team, but the Longhorns can make a huge step to becoming a factor on the national scene if they beat LSU this weekend in Austin.
It’s hard to tell if either team is a national championship contender after LSU’s 55-3 thrashing of Georgia Southern and Texas’ 45-14 pounding of Louisiana Tech on the opening weekend.
Ehlinger could become a Heisman Trophy contender with a great performance against LSU’s highly-regarded defense. But the Longhorns would simply take a good Ehlinger performance if it means a win.
Texas 27, LSU 24
UTEP (+34) at Texas Tech
Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman was as good as expected as he passed for 436 yards and two scores in Texas Tech’s 45-10 romp over Montana State in the season opener.
But the most impressive aspect of the Red Raiders’ win was a defense that limited Montana State to 289 yards.
Whether first-year coach Matt Wells has really brought defense back to the South Plains remains to be seen, but the performance did provide some hope. After squeaking out a 36-34 win over Houston Baptist in its opener, the Miners won’t be much of a challenge for the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech 55, UTEP 17
West Virginia (+13.5) at Missouri
This game has a great back story since Missouri’s departure for the SEC helped pave the way for West Virginia’s admittance to the Big 12.
Neither team got off to an impressive start last weekend as Wyoming pulled off a 37-31 win over Missouri while West Virginia struggled to knock off James Madison, 20-13, in Mountaineers coach Neal Brown’s debut.
The Mountaineers have a long way to go before returning to the firepower they had under former coach Dana Holgorsen.
Missouri 27, West Virginia 20
No. 12 Texas A&M (+17.5) at No. 1 Clemson
This weekend’s premier college football matchups both involve teams from the Lone Star State with Texas hosting LSU and Texas A&M traveling to Clemson.
The Aggies should have some confidence heading into Death Valley since Clemson narrowly escaped with a 28-26 win last year in College Station.
But that was before Trevor Lawrence took the Tigers’ quarterback reins from Kelly Bryant, and led Clemson to last year’s national championship. Now Lawrence is the Heisman frontrunner and the Aggies won’t get in his way.
Clemson 45, Texas A&M 24
Last week: 5-0 overall, 3-2 against the line
