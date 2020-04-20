Bob Dylan and the Band once gave us The Basement Tapes.
Now NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is giving us The Basement Draft.
For those who don’t know the story, Dylan and the musicians who became the Band congregated in the basement of a house affectionately known as Big Pink in West Saugerties, N.Y., in 1967-68 to create music.
Free from the confines of a recording studio, they experimented with different genres of music, including rock, country, folk and hymn-like songs. They got it down on a reel-to-reel tape recorder, never thinking that the songs would be released.
Other musicians heard the songs and loved them, and started recording their own versions. The original Basement Tapes were finally compiled into an album and released in 1975. The stew of musical genres mixed by Dylan and the Band in that New York basement is now called Americana music.
Of course, The Basement Draft will be much more public and the equipment will be more advanced than a reel-to-reel tape recorder.
It will be nationally televised from Goodell’s basement at his home in Westchester County, N.Y., at 7 p.m. Thursday on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. The seven-round draft will continue Friday and Saturday, and you can bet that it will look a lot more scaled down than the NFL’s original plans.
Before the coronavirus forced shelter-in-place orders, the NFL Draft was scheduled for Las Vegas and all the glitz that comes with it.
The erupting Fountains of Bellagio would have served as a backdrop to the stage where the new NFL Draft picks were to be introduced.
Adjacent to the stage, the NFL Draft experience was set to feature a three-day football festival highlighted by interactive games, viewing of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and autograph sessions with current and former NFL players.
Entertainers were scheduled for shows and concerts throughout the draft for the city that never sleeps. The event was expected to draw 600,000 people to Las Vegas, which is building $2 billion Allegiant Stadium to become the home of the former Oakland Raiders beginning this fall.
The contrast from the bright lights of Vegas to Goodell’s basement couldn’t be more stark. Instead of strutting across the stage in their best threads, draft picks will be shown virtually from their homes.
But the setting won’t be the only difference in this year’s draft. This could be the most unpredictable draft in years.
NFL general managers, coaches and scouts got a chance to meet and watch top draft prospects work out at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in January followed by the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February. But they missed out on seeing a far larger pool of players since Pro Days at colleges across the country were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States in March.
Draft experts like ESPN’s Mel Kiper said the cancellation of Pro Days will hurt prospects who weren’t invited to the combine. Performing before NFL scouts, prospects run the 40-yard dash, show their agility on cone drills, lift weights and perform position drills.
Now NFL teams will likely have to judge prospects more heavily on game film, which could actually benefit some players.
I was shocked when Baylor all-Big 12 nosetackle Bravvion Roy wasn’t invited to the combine. The 6-1, 330-pound Roy was a dominant force up front as he led Baylor’s defensive linemen with 61 tackles with 13 for loss in 2019.
Often occupying two blockers, Roy opened pathways to free other Baylor defenders for tackles, including All-America defensive end James Lynch who set a school record with 13.5 sacks last season.
All it takes is turning on game film to see Roy can be an asset for any NFL team. Despite the combine snub, Roy should be a middle round pick.
The absence of Pro Days and individually scheduled workouts will most likely hurt less visible players from smaller schools who didn’t play against high level completion. There are also late bloomers who could have unveiled more of their skills at Pro Day.
Even after the draft is finished, normality won’t be restored. Rookie camps by each of the 32 NFL teams will likely be delayed or canceled in the upcoming weeks. We don’t even know if the season will start on schedule in September.
As a show of optimism in a dismal time, Goodell should walk in to the sounds of Dylan’s “I Shall Be Released” from The Basement Tapes to open The Basement Draft.
Any day now, any day now, I shall be released.
