It’s no exaggeration to say Matt Rhule left the Baylor football program in better shape than any coach in the university’s history.
Little over three years after he took over a depleted roster following Baylor’s sexual assault scandal, Rhule led the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 7-6 in 2018 to this season’s 11-3 record, capped by the program’s first Sugar Bowl appearance in 63 years.
Rhule’s tenure was so successful that the NFL couldn’t help but notice how much he accomplished in such a brief period of time. Rhule was always open about his ambition to become an NFL head coach, and on Tuesday his dream was realized when the Carolina Panthers signed him to a seven-year contract worth more than $60 million.
Not only did Rhule leave Baylor in great shape, the university has stepped up by steadily improving the athletic facilities.
McLane Stadium was completed less than three years before Rhule’s arrival, but since then Baylor has announced its plans to construct a football operations center that would house coaches' offices and include meeting rooms, weight rooms, rehab, and sports nutrition support.
So Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades has a great product to sell. Much better than the situation he walked into in 2016 when he needed to hire the right man to clean up a mess of a football program that was in the national news for all the wrong reasons.
Few people in this region of the country knew who this guy from Philly was when Rhoades hired him in December 2016. But what a hire it was as Rhule not only worked wonders on the field but also did remarkable things off the field to clean up Baylor’s image.
There will be a lot of qualified coaches from all over the country who will covet this job. Not just as a stepping stone to some better job, but as a destination in itself.
But for the first time since Chuck Reedy succeeded legendary coach Grant Teaff following the 1992 season, Baylor is also in position to promote an assistant coach from within the program. Before Rhule, the previous five Baylor head coaches had all been fired.
If you’ve followed Twitter the last two days, Joey McGuire is the overwhelming favorite of current Baylor players and fans to succeed Rhule.
During his three years on Rhule’s staff, McGuire has gained a reputation as a coach who can motivate players and coach them to be their best. He coached Baylor’s tight ends for two years before coaching the defensive ends in 2019.
Joined by defensive coordinator Phil Snow and defensive line coach Frank Okam, McGuire molded a three-man front that helped the Bears lead the Big 12 and rank ninth nationally with 46 sacks. The line included consensus All-America end James Lynch and all-Big 12 players Bravvion Roy and James Lockhart.
McGuire was also dubbed Baylor’s “turnover coach.” Part of his job every day in practice was to encourage players to focus on stripping the ball and making interceptions. His teaching and encouragement paid off, as the Bears led the Big 12 by forcing 30 turnovers.
After arriving at Baylor, Rhule hired McGuire along with Shawn Bell and David Wetzel on his staff because they were Texas high school head coaches with deep connections to the state who could help a guy from Philly make the transition to recruiting this part of the country.
McGuire had one of the best high school coaching resumes in the state by winning three state championships at Cedar Hill in 2006, 2013 and 2014.
Rhule valued McGuire so much that he made him associate head coach before the 2019 season. On Tuesday afternoon after he was hired by Carolina, Rhule voiced his support for McGuire when asked about the possibility of succeeding him as the next Baylor head coach.
“I don’t want to single out just one guy on the staff because we have great coaches on the staff,” Rhule said. “But Joey’s a tremendous leader. He was my assistant head coach for a reason. He was one of the greatest high school coaches in the history of Texas when it came out this year. The players are saying they found a way to do things that works, so they want to keep it that way.”
The biggest knock against McGuire is that he hasn’t been a head coach or coordinator at the college level. But neither had Art Briles, who had won four state championships at Stephenville, when Houston hired him as head coach in 2002 after a three-year stint as a Texas Tech offensive assistant.
When Rhoades begins narrowing down candidates for Baylor’s head coaching position, he’ll have a lot to weigh. Head coaching experience, the ability to run a Power 5 conference program, the talent to communicate and motivate players, and the personality to attract Baylor donors and appeal to fans will all be part of the package.
If McGuire gets the job, he won’t likely look at it as a stepping stone to something bigger. It will be a destination job for a coach who has paid his dues and is eager to prove himself as a Power 5 head coach.
