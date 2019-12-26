If you trust the experts, the Big 12 is on the verge of a disastrous bowl season.
Incredibly, all six Big 12 bowl teams are underdogs. So in my estimation, that means the Big 12 is going to enjoy a phenomenal bowl season.
Underdogs often overachieve during bowl season because they’re more motivated and take the games more seriously than their counterparts.
Last year, Big 12 teams were projected to go 2-5 in bowls, yet they finished 4-3 by disproving the theory that nobody in the league can play defense.
No. 7 Baylor (+6.5) vs. No. 5 Georgia(Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1)
Playing in the Sugar Bowl for the first time in 63 years, there’s no question the Bears will be primed and excited to play on New Year’s night.
The biggest question is if Georgia will be motivated after a dismal 37-10 loss to LSU in the SEC championship game, expelling the Bulldogs out of College Football Playoff contention.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart hopes the Bulldogs learn a lesson from last year when they lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game and didn’t look like they wanted to play in the Sugar Bowl.
The result was a 28-21 loss to Texas. In what should be an epic defensive battle, expect the Bears to make the Bulldogs miserable on New Year’s Day for the second straight year.
Baylor 21, Georgia 17
No. 25 Oklahoma State (+6.5) vs. Texas A&M(Texas Bowl, Dec. 27)
Texas A&M would likely be playing in a more high-profile bowl if its schedule hadn’t been so tough.
The Aggies lost to three teams that were No.1 at the time they played, including Clemson, Alabama and LSU, to finish 7-5 in the regular season.
If they hadn’t lost quarterback Spencer Sanders and wide receiver Tylan Wallace to injuries, the Cowboys would probably be better than their 8-4 record. But Oklahoma State has shown great resilience, which should continue to pay off against the Aggies.
Oklahoma State 35, Texas A&M 31
No. 4 Oklahoma (+13.5) vs. No. 1 LSU(CFP semifinals, Peach Bowl, Dec. 28)
Making its fourth CFP appearance in six years, Oklahoma has become a mainstay in the battle for the national championship.
To avoid losing their fourth straight CFP semifinal, the Sooners will have to play a near perfect game against an unbeaten LSU team that features Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.
Oklahoma’s ace in the hole is quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has winning CFP experience with 2017 national champion Alabama. His experience and savvy should make this semifinal close, but it’s hard to pick against the red hot Tigers.
LSU 42, Oklahoma 38
No. 2 Ohio State (+2) vs. No. 3 Clemson(CFP semifinals, Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 28)
Maybe the experts finally heard the cries of disrespect from two-time national championship-winning Clemson coach Dabo Swinney since his No. 3 Tigers are two-point favorites over the No. 2 Buckeyes.
All eyes will be on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields. But the game will likely come down to which defense makes the critical plays, and the Buckeyes have shown a penchant for that all season.
Ohio State 31, Clemson 28
Iowa State (+3.5) vs. No. 15 Notre Dame(Camping World Bowl, Dec. 28)
With losses to Iowa, Baylor and Oklahoma by a combined four points, the Cyclones could easily be 10-2 instead of 7-5.
Notre Dame will go into the bowl with some uncertainty following offensive coordinator Chip Long’s departure from the program.
With a questionable offense, the Fighting Irish will have a hard time scoring enough points to match Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, a dual-threat quarterback who has put up prolific passing and running numbers all season.
Iowa State 31, Notre Dame 24
Texas (+7) vs. No. 11 Utah(Alamo Bowl, Dec. 31)
Following last year’s triumph over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, the Longhorns expected to build on their success as quarterback Sam Ehlinger now infamously exclaimed “We’re b-a-a-a-a-ck!”
The only thing the Longhorns went back to was mediocrity with a 7-5 record. The biggest culprit has been an inflammable defense that has been plagued by injuries in the secondary throughout the season.
Utah has delivered a much more successful season with an 11-2 record, but missed its shot at the CFP with an uninspired 37-15 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game.
Though the Alamo Bowl is quite a comedown from those heights, the Utes appear to be a much better team than Texas, which is undergoing a major transition after head coach Tom Herman fired both coordinators.
But history has shown that teams which seem in the most disarray often perform over the heads in bowl games.
Texas 35, Utah 28
Kansas State (+3) vs. No. 23 Navy(Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31)
No matter how Kansas State finishes against Navy, this season became a success for first-year coach Chris Klieman after the Wildcats handed the Sooners their only loss.
While most fans traditionally think of Navy (and all Armed Forces teams) as defensive-oriented, the Midshipmen have shown considerable firepower by averaging 38.6 points per game.
They’re 10-2 but have stumbled against the best teams on their schedule, including a 35-23 loss to Memphis and a 52-20 blowout at the hands of Notre Dame. Expect stumble No. 3 against the unheralded Wildcats.
Kansas State 27, Navy 21
Season: 58-17 overall, 40-34-1 against the line
