If it seems like Baylor’s urgency to hire a new football coach has ramped up the last couple of days, it’s because recruiting will be in full swing again Friday.
Baylor still needs a handful of players to finish up its 2020 class, and Friday begins a 16-day period when coaches can make off-campus visits to see recruits before the Feb. 5 national signing day.
While schools with head coaches in place will have their coaching staffs revved up and ready to hit the road on Friday, it will be a mad scramble for Baylor.
Even if Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades stays in house and promotes defensive ends coach Joey McGuire to the head job, he’d have to quickly make plans to get coaches on the road.
McGuire wouldn’t likely have a full staff on hand since reports have indicated that defensive coordinator Phil Snow and linebackers coach Mike Siravo will join former Baylor coach Matt Rhule with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
If Baylor doesn’t hire a new coach by Friday, prospective recruits will have a lot more questions than answers about the direction of the Bears’ football program.
While head coaches are coming and going all the time, the timing of Rhule’s Jan. 7 departure to Carolina was unusual.
Most college coaching searches are in full gear by the end of the regular season in late November, and a new coach is usually in place by mid-December.
There aren’t many January coaching searches because most college coaches don’t jump to the NFL.
But there are exceptions. Mississippi State fired head coach Joe Moorhead on Jan. 3 after losing to Louisville in the Music City Bowl, and turned around and hired the old pirate, Washington State coach Mike Leach.
The hot name on Baylor’s board now is Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente, who has led the Hokies to a 33-20 record in four seasons after replacing legendary coach Frank Beamer.
Before his ACC gig in Blacksburg, Fuente put his name on the map with a tremendous rebuilding job at Memphis, which had gone 5-31 in the three previous seasons before he arrived.
After finishing 4-8 and 3-9 in his first two seasons, he guided Memphis to a 10-3 record in 2014 and a 9-4 record in 2015 to set up his Power 5 conference jump to Virginia Tech.
Rhoades saw Fuente’s rebuilding job up close since he was the athletic director at Houston, which played in the American Athletic Conference against Memphis.
Fuente is a 43-year-old Tulsa native who played quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners in 1996-97 before transferring to Murray State for his last two years of college.
He has some history coaching in Texas as an assistant under TCU’s Gary Patterson from 2007-11, including the final three seasons as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
But Virginia Tech’s 2019 football roster didn’t have a single Texas player, and Fuente’s coaching staff is also short on coaching experience in Texas.
If Baylor hires Fuente or another coach like Louisiana’s Billy Napier, it would be smart to find some assistants with ties to Texas high schools like Rhule did when he was hired from Philadelphia-based Temple in December 2016.
He promptly hired Texas high school coaches McGuire, Shawn Bell and David Wetzel on his staff. The move paid off as Baylor remarkably put together a solid 2017 recruiting class that included All-America defensive lineman James Lynch and quarterback Charlie Brewer.
If McGuire isn’t hired as head coach, the incoming coach should do everything he can to persuade him to stay at Baylor. The returning Baylor players have been campaigning on social media for Baylor to promote McGuire to head coach, and his presence would make the transition for another head coach much smoother.
Keeping McGuire aboard would also benefit the 2020 recruiting class.
With a small senior class, Baylor signed just 12 players during the early period in December, including three who enrolled in January. Baylor’s only two Rivals.com four-star signees, Lamar Consolidated running back Taye McWilliams and Newton defensive end James Sylvester, are already on campus along with Kilgore College offensive lineman Mose Jeffery.
Baylor’s new head coach will inherit a much better situation than Rhule, who took over an unstable program with a depleted roster following Baylor’s sexual assault scandal. Rhule left the program in great shape following an 11-3 season and a Sugar Bowl appearance with a lot of talented players returning.
There will be challenges with just two defensive starters returning after All-America defensive end James Lynch and all-Big 12 safety Grayland Arnold decided to forgo their senior years to declare for the NFL draft. But there are promising young players behind them.
The minute he takes over at Baylor, the next coach will need to hit the ground running, and that begins with recruiting.
