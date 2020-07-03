As Baylor’s assistant athletic director for communications, David Kaye is our go-to guy for men’s basketball.
If I need an interview with Jared Butler or Mark Vital, he’s the guy who sets it up. When coach Scott Drew holds a press conference, David makes the arrangements at a time when the most media can attend.
When Kevin Barrera needed help recently, David was his go-to guy.
But Kevin’s needs were much more serious than setting up an interview or trying to hunt down basketball statistics.
He needed a kidney. His were failing.
A living kidney donor was Kevin’s best option, and he needed a match. When Kaye found out that he had the same A-positive blood type as his old college buddy, he got the green light to donate his kidney.
The procedure was done June 3 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Both have successfully recovered and Barrera is back at work at the family business at Barrera’s Nursery and Landscaping in Hewitt.
“I tell him all the time he’s my hero,” Barrera said. “For someone to give an organ like that is so selfless. We’ve been friends for a long time, and I would do the same thing for him. But for him to make that sacrifice for my family was pretty emotional.”
Kaye didn’t make the decision hastily as he researched kidney transplants and the potential consequences. He talked it over with his wife Emily. When everything looked OK, he was eager to be there to help his friend.
“I didn’t really see any red flags,” Kaye said. “From everything I saw, I was a good candidate and could lead a perfectly normal life afterward. I think the doctors have been very pleasantly surprised with how good Kevin’s numbers are.”
Barrera wasn’t shocked that Kaye stepped up for him because he knew the depth of their friendship and his old friend’s character.
They’ve been buddies since Kaye returned to Baylor in 2006 following a tour of duty in Afghanistan. Kaye had joined the Army Reserve following his freshman year at Baylor in 2003, and was called to active duty in 2005 for a 15-month tour.
“People who are willing to risk their life for our country are going to be there to help family and friends,” Barrera said. “He’s way tougher than I could ever be. I’ve told people that David was very gung-ho about doing this. But he went to war in Afghanistan, so this was probably nothing to him.”
Seven years ago, Barrera was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, and learned that his kidneys weren’t functioning properly.
Last October, Barrera began kidney dialysis and started looking into a kidney transplant. When he was approved in February for the transplant, Kaye quickly applied to be a donor.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Barrera’s transplant was delayed until June 3. He’s felt increasingly stronger and healthier in the weeks since the procedure, but he hasn’t ventured out too much because of the coronavirus spread.
As much as anything, he’s happy that he could put his wife, Stephanie, at ease. They have two young children, Aaron and Aiden.
“There were a couple of weeks where my wife was pretty anxious,” Barrera said. “But I think she feels OK now. Everything’s starting to get back to normal.”
Barrera and Kaye were groomsmen in each other’s weddings, but their bond is tighter than ever now.
“We’re brothers the rest of our lives as far as I’m concerned,” Barrera said. “That’s a bond we’re going to have forever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.