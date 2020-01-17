Longevity isn’t a term that’s defined Baylor football coaches in recent years, but it’s something the program needs now more than ever.
With the hiring of LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, Baylor has its fourth head coach in six years.
That kind of turnover isn’t good for anybody who’s invested in the program whether it’s Baylor players, administrators or fans.
Nobody expects a coach to stay 21 years like Grant Teaff did at Baylor from 1972-92. With the extreme pressure to win that’s ramped up by exorbitant salaries, coaches often aren’t given the time to build programs or weather the highs and lows that most teams go through.
Social media doesn’t help coaches either. It’s full of knee-jerk reactions that all too often influence the university’s decision makers.
Of course, Baylor’s problems began with the university’s sexual assault scandal that prompted Art Briles’ firing in May 2016.
Then Jim Grobe stepped in as interim head coach in an almost untenable situation in the fall of 2016 with Briles’ former assistant coaches still aboard. I still say Grobe deserves a medal for standing up and taking all the bullets that were fired Baylor’s way in a horrible situation that he didn’t create.
Matt Rhule finally gave the Bears some stability, but not longevity.
The job he did in 37 months was remarkable to say the least. Taking over a depleted roster in December 2016, he led the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 7-6 in 2018 that ended with a Texas Bowl win over Vanderbilt. He capped his tenure with 2019’s breakthrough 11-3 season that tied the school record for wins and earned the Bears their first Sugar Bowl berth in 63 years.
Not only was Baylor highly successful on the field, Rhule cleaned up the program’s reputation off the field with players who were eager to do the right thing.
Nobody should have been surprised when he jumped to the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7. It’s hard to turn down a seven-year, $62 million contract. But beyond that, Rhule was never secretive about his ultimate goal to be an NFL head coach.
Now Baylor’s future belongs in Aranda’s hands.
Aranda takes over a Baylor football program that Rhule unquestionably left in great shape. Though the Bears lose nine defensive starters, including All-America junior defensive end James Lynch who declared for the NFL draft earlier this week, there’s a lot of talent ready to step in.
Baylor’s offense loses productive seniors like wide receiver Denzel Mims, offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg and running back JaMycal Hasty. But quarterback Charlie Brewer is back along with key players like wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and RJ Sneed, running backs Trestan Ebner and John Lovett and four starting offensive linemen.
This is Aranda’s first head coaching job, so it will be a major transition for him. He’ll have to prove he can lead a Power 5 program and put together a coaching staff that can win consistently in the Big 12.
But the 43-year-old coach developed some of the best defenses in the country as the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin from 2013-15 followed by his four-year stint at LSU that was capped by Monday’s 42-25 win over Clemson to win the national championship and complete a 15-0 season.
In his first three years as defensive coordinator with the Tigers, Aranda saw nine of his players selected in the NFL Draft. He had a trio of first-round picks: linebacker Devin White by Tampa Bay in 2019 and cornerback Tre’Davious White by Buffalo and safety Jamal Adams by the New York Jets in 2017.
By all accounts, Aranda is an innovative coach who puts together complicated defensive schemes that were instrumental in LSU’s success. Stories written on him during his LSU tenure describe him as quiet and cerebral and not prone to outbursts.
He comes from a Mexican American heritage in Southern California. With injuries cutting short his playing days at Redlands High School and Cal Lutheran, he decided he wanted to try coaching and threw himself into film study and traveled to different colleges to pick the brains of experienced coaches.
One of those coaches who helped him back in the late 1990s was Ed Orgeron, an assistant on USC’s coaching staff. In an odd twist, Orgeron was hired as LSU’s defensive line coach in 2015 and then worked under Aranda when he became the team’s defensive coordinator in 2016.
After LSU head coach Les Miles was fired early in the 2016 season, Orgeron was promoted to interim head coach, and wanted to keep Aranda so badly that LSU made him the nation’s highest paid assistant at $2.5 million annually in early 2018.
Aranda has several ties to current Big 12 head coaches. He was Texas coach Tom Herman’s roommate at Cal Lutheran and served as defensive coordinator under current Texas Tech coach Matt Wells at Utah State in 2012. He worked under current Kansas coach Les Miles at LSU in 2016.
Briles hired Aranda as his linebackers coach at Houston in 2003-04 after they had worked together at Texas Tech.
It was inevitable that Aranda would someday step into a head coaching role. He was rumored to be in contention for the UNLV head coaching job in December, but he’s landed in a better spot at Baylor.
Coaching a talented team coming off a Sugar Bowl appearance at a school with great athletic facilities will give him a chance to win. If this hire is as good as Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades’ first hire, he’ll hit another home run.
Aranda arrived in Waco on Thursday night and will choose his coaching staff in the coming days and weeks. After Baylor signed just 12 players in its 2020 class in December, Aranda still needs to get some more recruits on board by the Feb. 5 national signing day.
Waco will get its first introduction to Aranda at Monday’s 10 a.m. press conference at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
Baylor fans will hope he continues the success that Rhule set in motion, and even more importantly stays a long, long time even if the NFL or other colleges come knocking at his door.
