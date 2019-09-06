LARAMIE, Wyo. – The undefeated Baylor soccer team blanked Wyoming, 2-0, on Friday, sending Paul Jobson to the top of the charts.
The win was Jobson’s 79th as Baylor’s head coach, the most in program history, moving him ahead of his wife Marci. She was Baylor’s head coach from 2008-14, including serving the last two seasons of that run as co-head coach with Paul.
Baylor (3-0-1) put Wyoming on its heels early when Eva Mitchell thumped an 18-yard netter off of a corner kick six minutes into the match. The Bears maintained that 1-0 lead until the 88th minute, when Camryn Wendlandt scored her team-high third goal of the season.
Baylor controlled the match throughout, blasting a 25-7 edge in shots, and limiting the Cowgirls to only one shot in the second half.
The match was delayed about an hour due to inclement weather, and was eventually moved to Wyoming’s indoor football facility. Baylor is back in action Sunday at Colorado.
