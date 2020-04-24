In an NFL Draft loaded with talented wide receivers, Baylor’s Denzel Mims was selected by the New York Jets in the second round with the 59th overall pick on Friday night.
Mims was the 13th wide receiver drafted after six were selected in Thursday’s first round followed by six more earlier in the second round.
Mock drafts projected the 6-3, 207-pound Mims to be selected either late in the first round or early in the second round after an all-Big 12 season and a strong performance during the week of the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
He then turned in great numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February as he was clocked at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash and had a 38.5-inch vertical leap.
Though he was drafted lower than expected, Mims became the highest Baylor draft pick since 2016 when the Cleveland Browns picked Biletnikoff Award winning receiver Corey Coleman No. 15 overall in the first round and the Miami Dolphins picked cornerback Xavien Howard in the second round with the No. 38 overall pick.
Last year, the San Francisco 49ers picked Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd in the third round with the No. 67 overall pick.
Mims was a first-team all-Big 12 receiver for the Bears in 2019 as he made 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns.
After serving as a reserve receiver as a freshman out of Daingerfield in 2016, Mims emerged as Baylor’s top threat in 2017 as he made 61 catches for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns.
Mims’ numbers dropped as a junior in 2018 as he made 55 catches for 794 yards and eight touchdowns. Hurd, a transfer from Tennessee, became Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer’s go-to target as he made 69 catches for 946 yards and four touchdowns.
But in 2019, Mims showed he could make any kind of catch whether it was stretching for a ball in the corner of the end zone or running a route over the middle, knowing he’s going to get nailed by a safety.
“To be a receiver, especially a big receiver like me, you’ve got to be fearless,” said Mims in an interview last fall. “Especially going across the middle, they’re going to see you. You know you’re going to get hit, so why not catch the ball? If I get hurt, we’ve got a lot of other receivers who can replace me.”
After making seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in a 24-10 win over Texas on Nov. 23, former Baylor coach Matt Rhule said: “I think Denzel has come as far as any player I’ve ever been around. A lot of people see the finished product, but they won’t see all the hard things he did to get there, the hard days he had.”
Heavy on receivers
While only one quarterback, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, was taken in the second round of the NFL draft Friday, the guys who haul in passes were everywhere.
Starting with the top two selections on Day 2 — Clemson’s Tee Higgins to Cincinnati and Southern California’s Michael Pittman to Indianapolis — seven wideouts were drafted. Add that to the six who went in the opening session, and it set an NFL record through two rounds.
The NFL these days is built on passing offenses. This draft is loaded with outstanding pass catchers. Many teams had both Higgins and Pittman rated as top-32 talent.
So the Cincinnati Bengals held firm atop the second round by grabbing Higgins to catch Joe Burrow’s passes. The pair worked out together heading toward the draft.
And Higgins idolizes Bengals star receiver A.J. Green.
“I actually model my game after him,” Higgins said. “Man, it’s crazy. I was just talking about this to my good friend — I could end up with the Bengals and be his teammate one day. Now that this moment is here, it’s surreal.”
In addition to finding what they hope will be their franchise quarterback in LSU’s Burrow with the first overall pick, the Bengals (2-14 last season) added a threat who can make the spectacular reception.
Pittman takes his 6-foot-4, 224-pound frame to Indianapolis. The Colts had no first-rounder, and they quickly gave new quarterback Philip Rivers a target in Pittman, whose father also played in the NFL.
“I think they brought me in to make an impact right now and they have Philip Rivers, who I think is a Hall of Famer,” Pittman said. “I’m happy I get to start with like a Hall of Fame quarterback.”
Hurts wound up in Philadelphia, which has an established QB in Carson Wentz. But the Eagles envision using Hurts, who was at Alabama before being beaten out as starter by Tua Tagolvailoa.
“We’re always going to be about the QB position,” Eagles draft boss Howie Roseman said. “It’s the most important position in sports. ... We think Jalen is an incredible teammate.
“We believe Carson will lead us to our next championship. ... We are quarterback developers.”
Two positions barely or not addressed at all in the first round got some attention directly after Higgins and Pittman were selected. Georgia’s D’Andre Swift became the second running back chosen, by Detroit. LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the only RB who went in the opening round, last to Super Bowl champions Kansas City.
Swift is a dynamic playmaker unlike anyone the Lions have had in the backfield in years — maybe since Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, who retired in 1998.
Four more running backs went in the round.
Safety was ignored on Thursday, but immediately was addressed by the Giants in Round 2 with Alabama’s Xavier McKinney. New York’s secondary has been a sieve.
“He also has that ability to be a quarterback on the back end, a signal caller for the defense,” coach Joe Judge said. “He fits the mold of a smart, tough, fundamentally sound guy we are looking to build with.”
New England finally surfaced with the 37th overall spot after trading out of the first round. Coach Bill Belichick was nowhere in sight — his dog appeared to be manning his laptop — as the Patriots chose Kyle Dugger, a safety from Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. Dugger not only was the first player not in FBS to be selected, but only the second from a non-Power Five conference. Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, who went 26th overall to Green Bay, was the other.
After a record 15 of the 32 players in the first round came from the Southeastern Conference, another 10 SEC players came off the board in Round 2. And that’s not including Hurts, who transferred to the Big 12 for his final season.
Other teams making their initial selections Friday night saw:
- Chicago adding a 10th tight end to its roster in Cole Kmet of Notre Dame;
- Another Irish player, wideout Chase Claypool, a Canadian, to Pittsburgh;
- Florida State’s Cam Akers to the Rams, who had released their standout running back, Todd Gurley last month, with Gurley surfacing in Atlanta;
- Buffalo adding to an already solid defense with Iowa end A.J. Epenesa, one of the Big Ten’s outstanding defenders.
Associated Press football writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.
