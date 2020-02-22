Thank you for Reading!
With a record-tying crowd of 10,627 primed and ready to blow the roof off the Ferrell Center, No. 1 Baylor could never deliver the difference-making play to beat No. 3 Kansas Saturday afternoon.
The Bears couldn’t stop massive Kansas center Udoka Azubuike.
They couldn’t hit clutch free throws.
Despite their problems, the Bears still had a chance to send the game into overtime before Jared Butler missed a last-second 3-pointer as the Jayhawks held on for a 64-61 win.
For the first time in more than three months, the Bears (24-2, 13-1) lost as the Jayhawks halted Baylor’s Big 12-record winning streak at 23 games. But even as the loss began to sink in, the Bears were ready to refocus on Tuesday’s home game against Kansas State and try to start another streak.
“We’re still the same Baylor team that won 23 in a row and we can’t wait until the next one,” Butler said. “It humbles us and it fires up our approach for the next game. It just refines our focus, and it’s up to us whether to let this break us or make us.”
The Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1) moved into a tie for the Big 12 lead with the Bears with four regular season games remaining, and the biggest reason was the 7-0, 255-pound Azubuike.
The big man dominated in the paint as he hit 11 of 13 shots and scored a game-high 23 points while collecting a career-high 19 rebounds and blocking three shots.
“He was terrific,” said Kansas coach Bill Self. “They did such a great job on him the first time because we had nothing from a scheme standpoint to help him. Today we were able to throw the ball over the top. He controlled the paint and certainly rebounded the ball. That was about as well overall as I’ve seen him play.”
One of the biggest reasons the Bears pulled off a 67-55 win over the Jayhawks on Jan. 11 for their first-ever win at Allen Fieldhouse was their strong defense against Azubuike. Often double teaming Azubuike, Baylor limited him to six points on three of six field goals, but he dominated in other ways with 11 rebounds and seven blocks.
But in the rematch, Kansas used middle screens to free Azubuike’s path to the basket and his teammates repeatedly lobbed the ball to him for dunks. Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie didn’t receive the help-side defense that the Bears had in the first game and was often forced to guard Azubuike one-on-one.
“I saw they learned a lot from that first game where they kept the ball out on the side,” Gillespie said. “They went to the middle and it kind of messed up our ball screen coverages. The guy can play basketball. The dude can rebound, finishes at the rim, and he does it really well. I think our first game we did a better job as a team keeping him out of his rhythm. This game he was in sync.”
The Bears also had difficulty knocking down free throws as they hit eight of 15, and missed the front end in two one-and-one situations in the final two minutes.
“I tell you what, if you hit your free throws down the stretch, then it’s a different situation,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “At the end of the day, close games, that’s why the free throw line is such a big part of it. We have really good free throw shooters.”
With Baylor fans arriving early Saturday morning for ESPN College GameDay coverage, the sell-out crowd was hyped from the start. Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III attended the game along with former Baylor basketball stars Rico Gathers, Ekpe Udoh and Curtis Jerrells.
Baylor was inspired by the return of guard MaCio Teague, who had missed the last two games with a wrist injury on his (right) shooting hand. He nailed a 3-pointer to start the game before Gillespie hit a short jumper to give the Bears a quick 5-0 lead.
Kansas answered with a 9-0 run and never trailed the rest of the game. The Jayhawks went into halftime with a 34-31 lead and kept extending it until they built a 48-37 lead when Christian Braun drilled a jumper from the baseline with 11:52 remaining.
But the Bears never quit and gave the Jayhawks a scare in the final five minutes.
Trailing 56-48, Butler drained a 3-pointer and Gillespie nailed a short jumper to cut Kansas’ lead to 56-53 with four minutes remaining. After Ochai Agbaji missed an inside shot, the Bears had a chance to cut Kansas’ lead to one but Gillespie missed a short jumper.
Mark Vital fouled Marcus Garrett, who nailed a pair of free throws before Azubuike scored on a followup to extend the lead to 60-53.
It appeared that the Jayhawks would ease to the win when Devon Dotson hit a pair of free throws to open up a 62-55 edge with 32 seconds remaining. But Butler buried a 3-pointer from the top of the arc, and then stole the ball before Teague drained a trey to cut Kansas’ lead to 62-61 with 16 seconds remaining.
“MaCio is a really tough nut and he wanted to go, and I thought he did a really great job,” Drew said. “But as anyone will tell you, it’s tough when you haven’t been practicing much to try to go in and play.”
Gillespie fouled Isaiah Moss, who hit a pair of free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining to give the Jayhawks a 64-61 lead. Baylor got the ball to Butler, but he didn’t get a wide-open look at the basket with Dotson playing tight defense at the top of the 3-point arc.
Butler hit four of 10 3-pointers and led the Bears with 19 points, but he walked away empty after the final missed 3-pointer.
“It wasn’t super wide open, but it was a good enough look,” Butler said. “Even when we were down four or five, I had full confidence we were going to win the game. We got the steal and MaCio hit the 3. But sometimes things just don’t go your way.”
Due largely to Azubuike’s dunks, the Jayhawks shot 50.9 percent, far higher than the 38.2 percent the Bears had allowed to opponents coming into the game. Dotson finished with 13 points while Moss added 10.
“That’s not a character for us as a team, that’s not what we take pride in, and it’s not what we usually do,” Gillespie said. “We try to hold the team to their lowest scoring this season, and tonight we didn’t quite do that.”
Baylor and Kansas could meet again in the Big 12 tournament and down the road in the NCAA tournament. But Self came away from the two regular season games with great respect for the Bears.
“I think that Baylor is the best team that we have played against since I’ve been in the league the last 17 years,” Self said. “You can look at (Final Four teams) Oklahoma State in ‘04 and Texas Tech in ‘19. But I think at the same stage Baylor has played better than both of those teams. I don’t know how it’s going to finish, but I certainly feel pretty strongly about that.”
