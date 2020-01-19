Baylor wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson and strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Scott are joining Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule's staff.

Jackson previously coached wide receivers for the Tennessee Titans in 2017 before coaching at Baylor under Rhule in 2018-19. He played receiver for the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets from 2002-07.

Scott served as strength and conditioning coach under Rhule at Baylor. Former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow and linebackers coach Mike Siravo are also expected to join Rhule's staff at Carolina.

