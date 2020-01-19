Baylor wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson and strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Scott are joining Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule's staff.
Jackson previously coached wide receivers for the Tennessee Titans in 2017 before coaching at Baylor under Rhule in 2018-19. He played receiver for the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets from 2002-07.
Scott served as strength and conditioning coach under Rhule at Baylor. Former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow and linebackers coach Mike Siravo are also expected to join Rhule's staff at Carolina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.