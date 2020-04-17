During a consensus All-America season, Baylor defensive end James Lynch perfected the art of chasing down quarterbacks and disrupting offenses.
After forgoing his senior year, Lynch is anxious to test his skills in the NFL.
Lynch is projected to be picked in the third or fourth round of the NFL Draft which will be held April 23-25. With the coronavirus forcing shelter-in-place orders, the draft will be televised from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's basement in New York, and Lynch will watch with his family in Round Rock.
“This was my dream as a kid and my family will be there to experience it with me,” Lynch said. “It’s getting closer, so I’ve been thinking about it a lot. I would say the Cowboys, Vikings and Eagles have been in contact with me the most. But for me, it doesn’t matter where I go. I just want to show what I can do.”
Lynch delivered a phenomenal junior season as he earned Big 12 defensive player of the year after collecting a school-record 13.5 sacks and left Baylor with a career-record 22 sacks.
At 6-4 and 290 pounds, Lynch said NFL teams are looking at him at both defensive end and tackle. He participated in drills and interviewed with representatives from teams during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February.
Lynch was timed at 5.01 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 7.39 seconds in the three-cone drill, and had a vertical leap of 29 inches at the combine. He planned to work out again for NFL scouts during Baylor’s Pro Day on March 26, but it was cancelled following the outbreak of the coronavirus.
“I definitely didn’t get the numbers I wanted (at the combine) because my hamstring tightened up when I was running,” Lynch said. “But I got to show coaches who I was and I met them, so it was a good experience. I’m pretty anxious to get it started and see who picks me up and get a feel for the coaching staff and the team. But as Coach (Matt) Rhule says, you can only control what you can control and make the best of it.”
Lynch has continued to stay in Waco while working out on Baylor’s grass practice fields and on the artificial turf at Touchdown Alley adjacent to McLane Stadium. Though he’s been isolated, Lynch has maintained his focus to stay in shape to be ready if or when NFL camps open this summer.
“I do my workouts alone and I’m staying in shape,” Lynch said. “I can still lift weights and have access to the field where I can do drills. I just do workouts that I normally did with the position coaches.”
After coaching three seasons at Baylor, Rhule was named the head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers in January and he brought along defensive coordinator Phil Snow with him.
Since both Rhule and Snow had previous NFL coaching experience before coming to Baylor, Lynch believes he’ll be better prepared for what to expect once he gets into training camp.
Former Baylor defensive line coach Frank Okam, who also joined the Carolina staff, had NFL experience from 2008-13 as a defensive tackle with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.
“I got some wisdom from Coach Snow and Coach Okam that has given me an advantage and has taught me to be prepared for situations,” Lynch said. “Coach Rhule and Coach Snow wanted us to be professionals and be accountable, and not just on the football field. The biggest thing I learned was to be tough, give it your all, and always be prepared to hit somebody.”
Snow had an exceptionally large playbook that demanded the linemen know both three-man and four-man fronts. The linemen not only learned their positions, they had to understand what each defensive player was instructed to do as well as reacting to offensive tendencies.
“The defenses we ran weren’t that simple,” Lynch said. “When I get the playbook from the team I’m going to play for, I feel I can learn it a lot quicker.”
Combining strength and quickness, Lynch was a force on Baylor’s defensive line from the moment he arrived in 2017 out of Round Rock High School. Jumping into the starting lineup, Lynch was named an ESPN Freshman All-American after collecting three sacks and five tackles for loss.
As a sophomore, Lynch was a first-team all-Big 12 choice after making 5.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. Amassing 19.5 tackles for loss in 2019, Lynch’s dominance up front helped the Bears become the best defense in the Big 12.
Each year, the Bears improved as they went from 1-11 in 2017 to 7-6 in 2018 to an 11-3 record in 2019 that included a berth in the Big 12 championship game and the program’s first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.
Lynch believes the Bears began forming a bond during the one-win 2017 season and kept strengthening it the following two seasons.
“As much as people would assume it was last year when we had a great season, one of my most memorable moments was playing for the 1-11 team,” Lynch said. “I learned it’s not a forgiving game. We had to learn everything about playing college football, and after we went through that we became closer as a team. We went through a lot to get to where we are now.”
