The Baylor women’s basketball team landed another five-star commitment on Saturday evening as Irving MacArthur’s Sarah Andrews announced her pledge to the Lady Bears via Twitter.
Andrews, a 5-foot-7 guard, is the No. 7 overall player in the class of 2020 according to ESPN’s women’s basketball prospect rankings.
Andrews joins her high school teammate Hannah Gusters, a 6-4 post from Irving who is the No. 9 overall prospect in ESPN’s rankings, in Baylor’s 2020 recruiting class.
Andrews posted a video on Twitter in which she thanked her parents for their support and then said, “I wanted to say I’m committed to Baylor.”
The top ranked player in Texas, Andrews had previously narrowed her choices down to Mississippi State, Florida State, Louisville and Baylor.
Andrews, who averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and seven assists per game last season, was a second-team selection to the USA Today All-Texas team as a junior in 2018-19. A broken wrist caused her to miss the first 15 games of the season. When Andrews returned to the lineup, she led MacArthur to 21 wins and just two losses before the Cardinals fell to DeSoto in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.