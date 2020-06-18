Former Iowa sophomore linebacker Dillon Doyle announced Thursday that he's transferring to Baylor.
Doyle is the son of former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who reached a separation agreement with Iowa on Monday after allegations from former players that he had made racial comments to them.
Dillon Doyle announced his decision to transfer to Baylor on Twitter. He will have to redshirt in 2020 under NCAA transfer rules unless he can obtain a waiver from the NCAA
"Baylor provides a special situation to be part of a culture with world-class people and coaches every day, and I can't wait to get started," Doyle said.
Doyle played in all 13 games for the Hawkeyes in 2019 with three starts, finishing with 23 tackles. He played in four games in 2018, mostly on special teams with two tackles.
Doyle announced June 9 that he was entering the transfer portal, two days after his father was placed on administrative leave.
“I will tell you that we’re very, very sad to see Dillon Doyle go,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said June 12. “But we fully understand and support his decision. He’s a tremendous young man.”
The 6-3, 237-pound Doyle was a finalist for Iowa high school football Gatorade player of the year at Iowa City in 2017 after he recorded 73 tackles with 12 for loss while also making 19 catches for 242 yards and four touchdowns.
Doyle is the second transfer linebacker for Baylor since the campus was shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Arkansas State graduate transfer William Bradley-King announced in April that he's transferring to Baylor and will be immediately eligible in 2020.
