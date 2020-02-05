Baylor Football

Dave Aranda said that he was proud that his new staff was able to quickly add five more signees to the 12 that the Bears signed in December.

MIKE HARRISSchool: Phenix City (Ala.) Central

Position: Safety

Ht/Wt: 5-10/160

Where he fits: Harris is a three-star recruit who chose Baylor over Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. ESPN rated him the No. 61 safety nationally in the 2020 class. He made first-team all-state as a senior as he finished with 75 tackles and two interceptions while forcing a fumble to help the Red Devils advance to the state championship game. He helped his school win an Alabama state championship as a junior in 2018 as he collected 48 tackles and broke up seven passes.

MICAH MAZZCCUASchool: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Position: Offensive line

Ht/Wt: 6-4/340

Where he fits: Mazzccua became Dave Aranda’s first verbal commitment three days after he was named Baylor’s new head coach on Jan. 16. He’s a three-star recruit who had previously been committed to Michigan. The massive offensive lineman is rated the No. 24 recruit in Maryland by 247Sports and No. 17 in the state by Rivals.com. ESPN rated him the No. 27 offensive guard in the nation.

CHATEAU REEDSchool: Lawton (Okla.)

Position: Safety

Ht/Wt: 6-2/175

Where he fits: Reed was a two-way star for Lawton but he’ll play safety for the Bears. As a receiver, he made 38 catches for 862 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. He also returned an interception and a kick for touchdowns. The three-star recruit is rated the No. 13 player in Oklahoma by 247Sports and the No. 65 safety nationally. He also participated on the track team in the 200 meters and the long jump.

BLAKE SHAPENSchool: Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, La.)

Position: Quarterback

Ht/Wt: 6-0/192

Where he fits: Shapen is an ESPN four-star recruit who chose Baylor over USC, UCLA and Arizona State. The dual-threat quarterback was previously committed to Arizona State. As a senior in 2019, he passed for 2,049 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 324 yards and five scores. ESPN rated him the No. 16 player in Louisiana and the No. 22 quarterback nationally. He also plans to play baseball for the Bears since he’s rated the No. 1 shortstop in Louisiana in the 2020 class. His uncle is Hal Sutton, a professional golfer.

ALFAHIYM WALCOTTSchool: Butler (Kan.) Community College

Position: Safety

Ht/Wt: 6-2/187

Where he fits: Walcott will have three years of eligibility remaining for Baylor’s secondary after he played his freshman year at Butler Community College. After redshirting in 2018, Walcott collected 70 tackles, intercepted three passes and amassed 14 pass breakups for Butler in 2019. He’s rated the No. 14 junior college defensive back by 247Sports. Walcott played high school football at Wilmington (N.C.) Laney and was rated the No. 28 player in the 2018 class.

