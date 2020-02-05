MIKE HARRISSchool: Phenix City (Ala.) Central
Position: Safety
Ht/Wt: 5-10/160
Where he fits: Harris is a three-star recruit who chose Baylor over Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. ESPN rated him the No. 61 safety nationally in the 2020 class. He made first-team all-state as a senior as he finished with 75 tackles and two interceptions while forcing a fumble to help the Red Devils advance to the state championship game. He helped his school win an Alabama state championship as a junior in 2018 as he collected 48 tackles and broke up seven passes.
MICAH MAZZCCUASchool: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
Position: Offensive line
Ht/Wt: 6-4/340
Where he fits: Mazzccua became Dave Aranda’s first verbal commitment three days after he was named Baylor’s new head coach on Jan. 16. He’s a three-star recruit who had previously been committed to Michigan. The massive offensive lineman is rated the No. 24 recruit in Maryland by 247Sports and No. 17 in the state by Rivals.com. ESPN rated him the No. 27 offensive guard in the nation.
CHATEAU REEDSchool: Lawton (Okla.)
Position: Safety
Ht/Wt: 6-2/175
Where he fits: Reed was a two-way star for Lawton but he’ll play safety for the Bears. As a receiver, he made 38 catches for 862 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. He also returned an interception and a kick for touchdowns. The three-star recruit is rated the No. 13 player in Oklahoma by 247Sports and the No. 65 safety nationally. He also participated on the track team in the 200 meters and the long jump.
BLAKE SHAPENSchool: Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, La.)
Position: Quarterback
Ht/Wt: 6-0/192
Where he fits: Shapen is an ESPN four-star recruit who chose Baylor over USC, UCLA and Arizona State. The dual-threat quarterback was previously committed to Arizona State. As a senior in 2019, he passed for 2,049 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 324 yards and five scores. ESPN rated him the No. 16 player in Louisiana and the No. 22 quarterback nationally. He also plans to play baseball for the Bears since he’s rated the No. 1 shortstop in Louisiana in the 2020 class. His uncle is Hal Sutton, a professional golfer.
ALFAHIYM WALCOTTSchool: Butler (Kan.) Community College
Position: Safety
Ht/Wt: 6-2/187
Where he fits: Walcott will have three years of eligibility remaining for Baylor’s secondary after he played his freshman year at Butler Community College. After redshirting in 2018, Walcott collected 70 tackles, intercepted three passes and amassed 14 pass breakups for Butler in 2019. He’s rated the No. 14 junior college defensive back by 247Sports. Walcott played high school football at Wilmington (N.C.) Laney and was rated the No. 28 player in the 2018 class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.