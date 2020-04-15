International basketball leagues traditionally give United States players an avenue to keep playing the game they love while earning a paycheck and experiencing different cultures.
But since the coronavirus outbreak, the world looks numbingly similar anywhere this global game is played.
Whether it’s Europe, Asia or North America, pro basketball leagues are shut down everywhere. Travel restrictions are in place and basketball players are in limbo wondering if or when their seasons will resume.
Former Baylor forward Ekpe Udoh is in Beijing waiting for the Chinese Basketball Association to return after a three-month suspension. Both Ish Wainright and Makai Mason are back in the United States after Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga went on hiatus in mid-March due to the pandemic.
“Toward the end of February, they started shutting down the shops, gas stations and grocery stores,” said Wainright, who plays for Germany’s Rasta Vechta club. “You couldn’t go shopping unless you had an appointment and you couldn’t eat in restaurants. Then they also suspended the league.”
The Chinese Basketball Association shut down in late January after the coronavirus began its spread from Wuhan to other parts of the country. The Beijing Ducks were already 30 games into their season when Udoh came back to the United States when the CBA took a break for the Chinese New Year.
For Udoh, that week-long break turned into an extended two-month stay in the United States. After spending time in Dallas and the Oklahoma City area, Udoh flew back to Beijing on March 15 to resume practice for games as the CBA planned to reopen April 15.
Beijing is starting to lift some restrictions for its citizens. But the league is still waiting to play games again as China grapples with when to allow big crowds to gather.
“You can get out and about, but you have to watch where you go,” Udoh said. “You have to wear a facemask outside and they’ll test your temperature in every building that you go into. For the most part, restaurants are open, but they tell you to restrict it to two or three people per table.”
Returning to China was an ordeal for Udoh. After flying to Vancouver, Udoh said officials checked the temperature of passengers before boarding the flight to Beijing, checked it three times during the flight, and checked it again after arrival.
Since Udoh had traveled outside of China’s borders, he had to quarantine in his room in Beijing for 14 days before being allowed to go out. He learned to live on food delivery services.
Isolation was tough for a social person like Udoh, one of the most popular players on the Baylor squad during his tenure from 2008-10. After leading Baylor to the Elite Eight in 2010, Udoh was drafted sixth overall in the first round by Golden State and played most recently in the NBA for the Utah Jazz from 2017-19.
“I tried to read, watch movies and work out a little,” Udoh said. “But mostly it was a lot of time to yourself. It’s definitely a major event in history, but we’ve got to be wise and follow the directions of health experts for what should be done. Stay safe and not put people at risk.”
Rasta Vechta had already played 21 league games before Basketball Bundesliga shut down on March 13. The club had also played 14 games in the Basketball Champions League that includes teams across Europe.
Wainright is in his second season of playing pro basketball in Germany after helping Baylor reach the Sweet 16 in 2017 as a do-it-all senior forward. He went on to play tight end for the Bears’ football team during coach Matt Rhule’s debut season in the fall of 2017.
The Rasta Vechta basketball club has a colorful background that’s heavily influenced by reggae legend Bob Marley.
“Our cheerleaders are called the Marleys and our mascot is a lion with dreadlocks,” Wainright said. “We warm up to Bob Marley music.”
Wainright was the club’s second-leading scorer with 11.9 points per game and leading rebounder with a 5.5 average when the German league shut down. Wainright waited several weeks before flying home to Kansas City because he felt that staying in Germany was safer than waiting in line in an airport where people could have been exposed to the coronavirus.
“I didn’t come back immediately because I wanted to see what the league was going to do,” Wainright said. “The virus was spreading rapidly and I didn’t want to be waiting in line at the airport. I was hearing of people having to wait four to seven hours to get through screening. So I continued to work out with three of my teammates.”
When he finally flew back to the United States, the airports looked like ghost towns.
“On my flight to Amsterdam, there were seven people on board,” Wainright said. “Flying from Amsterdam to Detroit, there were about 30 people on the flight including the crew. We were on a big plane, so everybody was really spread out.”
Like Wainright, Mason is waiting for Basketball Bundesliga to resume play. He’s back home in Connecticut at his parents’ house in Meriden, which is located about two hours from New York City where the coronavirus has been raging. Finding ways to work out with shelter-in-place restrictions hasn’t been easy.
“They’ve taken all the rims down at the outdoor courts here and the gyms are closed,” Mason said. “I’ve been practicing ballhandling out on the street. I’ve got a couple of dumbbells, so I’m trying to be creative.”
Despite playing just one season at Baylor in 2018-19, Mason left his mark as he helped the Bears reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament as he averaged 14.9 points despite dealing with injuries. The sharp-shooting guard was a graduate transfer from Yale, who caught the attention of Baylor coach Scott Drew when he scored 31 points in the Bulldogs’ upset of the Bears in the first round of the 2016 NCAA tournament in Providence, R.I.
Mason has enjoyed his time in Germany because he can speak the language and has been able to improve his game as a rookie against a high level of competition. He also likes playing for Alba Berlin because it’s a traditional power in Basketball Bundesliga and also competes against strong teams from other countries.
“The EuroLeague is the second best league behind the NBA, and playing for a team that’s competing for the German championship every year is a big draw for me,” Mason said. “It’s a really different style of play here with less one-on-one stuff. I’m trying to fit in with the guys who have been there already, and trying to gain the trust of the coaches.”
While Mason will be glad when he can return to playing in Europe, he understands that staying safe and healthy are more important as the pandemic makes its way across the globe.
“This is definitely something you don’t expect,” Mason said. “Germany was pretty prepared for everything, and it (the coronavirus) was taken seriously to begin with. We’ll see how long it plays out. I’m glad to be back with my family. Obviously health is the most important thing.”
