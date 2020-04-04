In an ideal world for the Baylor Lady Bears and their fans, head coach Kim Mulkey wouldn’t have had much time to talk about the Hall of Fame on Saturday.
If the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States hadn’t shut down sports from mid-March onward, the Lady Bears might be playing in New Orleans this weekend. Baylor, ranked No. 3 in the nation at the season’s abrupt end, certainly had the talent and determination to get to the Final Four in the Crescent City. The defending national champions might have advanced to the title game again and, in that case, would be preparing to play in the NCAA Tournament final on Sunday.
But in a world dealing with the coronavirus, the Lady Bears got the next best thing as their leader was officially selected for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame when the Class of 2020 was announced on ESPN on Saturday morning.
The Hall of Fame class includes eight players and coaches: NBA stars Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, former NBA player and coach Rudy Tomjanovich, college coaches Mulkey, Eddie Sutton and Barbara Stevens, and WNBA and college basketball star Tamika Catchings.
“Anybody will tell you (the Naismith Hall of Fame) is the grandaddy of them all,” Mulkey said. “To even be considered is an honor. But to be inducted with this particular class and all the accomplishments – it’s very special.”
Mulkey, who has led Baylor to three national championships, is the only person to have won an NCAA national title as a player, assistant coach and head coach.
As a sophomore guard, Mulkey played a pivotal role in Louisiana Tech winning the first ever NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship in 1982. Then, as an assistant on head coach Leon Barmore’s staff, she helped the Lady Techsters do it again in 1988.
The Lady Bears coach spent some time walking down memory lane during a Zoom conference call on Saturday afternoon with local and national media. She said she would like to have Barmore introduce her at the Hall if she can convince him to fly to Springfield, Mass., for the induction.
“(Barmore) basically taught me the game of basketball at an elite level when I left high school,” Mulkey said. “We won four state championships in high school and I thought I knew everything. And I really didn’t know anything other than I was better than everybody else and we could win. He just taught me the Xs and Os and the details of the game.”
After coaching with Barmore at Louisiana Tech for 15 years, Mulkey took her first head coaching job at Baylor before the 2000-01 season. Since then, the Lady Bears have won at least 21 games every season and had won 32 or more in every campaign since 2010-11 before the current year was cut short.
Consequently, Mulkey became the fastest men’s or women’s coach to reach 600 wins on Feb. 18 of this year when the Lady Bears defeated Texas Tech in Lubbock. Along the way, Baylor has won 11 Big 12 regular season titles (the last 10 in a row) and 10 conference tournament championships.
The coach gave a huge amount of credit to her players on Saturday.
“Immediately you think, ‘How did I get to this point?’” Mulkey said. “You absolutely think of every kid that played for you. It’s not just the kids that are all-Americans. I can tell you so many wonderful stories about role players. … They are responsible for any recognition, any hall of fame that you receive as a coach. That’s much different from when you’re a player being inducted. As a coach, you’re only as good as those kids.”
Mulkey’s crowning achievement to this point is Baylor’s three national championships, won in 2005, 2012 and 2019. She elevated the school’s women’s basketball program from an also-ran in the Big 12 to the dominant force in the conference.
“We are thankful for her trailblazing leadership in building an elite program at Baylor and preparing champions for life,” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said in the school’s press release about Mulkey’s induction in the Hall of Fame.
Mulkey said she celebrated with her immediate family and received many congratulatory texts on Saturday. But she also knows there will be more celebrations to come when life goes back to normal.
In both her ESPN interview on Saturday morning and the afternoon teleconference, Mulkey expressed concern for everyone fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’m certainly celebrating,” Mulkey said. “We all can use a little good news. … At the end of the day, I still am a human and I worry about all my people in Louisiana. Family and friends, it’s bad there.”
The Baylor coach got the new of her selection for the Hall of Fame on a phone call from Naismith Hall of Fame president John Doleva on Friday afternoon. Mulkey said she had tears of joy even as she worried about the state of the country and world at present.
Eventually, the Lady Bears coach’s thoughts returned to her team.
“I have thought about the Final Four,” she said. “In fact, I thought about it last night and made a comment to my family and said, ‘You know what we would be doing right now? We would be playing.’”
