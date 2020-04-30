In baseball, they count everything. For instance, a quick internet search would reveal that Nate Orf has made 1,395 assists in his seven-year professional baseball career.
That’s a big, fat number. To Orf, though, it’s the assists he’s received that have led him to the place he is today. At 30 years old, he’s happy to still get the chance to play the game he loves. But he knows he didn’t get there alone.
Orf was undrafted coming out of Baylor in 2013. He wasn’t even that surprised by that development, and famously said at the time that he’d “sign for a Snickers bar” should he get the chance.
“That happened for a reason. It’s not like I played my senior year and I hit 10 home runs and .400 and didn’t get drafted,” Orf said. “Coming out of college, I was kind of in rough shape. I was able to hit for average, but coming off of Tommy John (surgery), I was a broken catcher basically, at that point.”
Several people helped Orf remake himself. He transformed into a reliable infielder, taking heed of offseason guidance from the likes of former Midway star Tommy Field and former Baylor shortstop Beamer Weems, a walking defensive highlight video. “He’s still, to this day, one of the smoothest infielders I’ve ever seen,” Orf said of Weems.
Orf also rebuilt his body under the direction of Robbie Little, a personal trainer at Waco’s WRS Athletic Club. He got stronger, faster, more durable.
“That guy (Little) has molded my career drastically,” Orf said. “He’s the guy who turned me into the athlete I am today, instead of the broken catcher I was at the time.”
Such a metamorphosis has helped Orf carve out a long and enjoyable pro career. The Milwaukee Brewers gave him a shot as an undrafted free agent in 2013, and he rewarded their faith in him with seven strong seasons at a variety of levels before signing with the Oakland Athletics as a free agent last offseason.
For all the effort people poured into him, Orf is grateful. Of course, he still had to go out and put in the work.
Nose to the grindstone
Orf has heard the label plenty of times, and he doesn’t bristle away from it. Somewhere along the line, someone dubbed him “a grinder.” That moniker has stuck with him like a wad of chewing gum on the bottom of a pair of cleats. He doesn’t mind it, because that’s how he has tried to approach the game. He never knew how long his pro dream would last. So he attacked every day, every inning, with the same boundless fervor.
“For me to go out and have a bad month really at any point in my career could have been the last time I got steady playing time,” Orf said. “I kind of felt that heat the whole way through.”
Orf not only played well enough to stick, but he became a fan favorite in Brew Crew country. In his second pro season in 2014, he gained entrance into an ultra-exclusive club as one of the few ballplayers ever to play all nine positions in a single game. Suiting up for the Brevard County (Fla.) Manatees, Orf started the game at catcher, and followed by playing, in order, first base, second, third, shortstop, left field, center, right, and finally pitcher. He even recorded an out in his first mound appearance.
Orf said that Brevard County’s manager Joe Ayrault remains one of his favorite coaches of all-time, “a true winner,” and added that the nine positions game grows sweeter with the passage of time.
“Anything like that, looking back, is kind of what it’s all about,” Orf said. “You get to do it with your teammates and have a good time. I got called up to Double A right after the game, and for me that was a major milestone in my career. It was one of the dreams come true every time I went up a level. That made that day even more special for me.”
He advanced to Triple A by his fourth season. In 2017, Orf was named the Most Valuable Hitter of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, the Brewers’ Triple-A club at the time. He hit .320 that year with 103 runs, nine home runs and 65 RBIs. The cry of “Free Nate Orf” became a regular chant among hard-core fans in Milwaukee, who yearned to see the versatile utility man in the big leagues.
“Freedom” arrived in the summer of 2018. The Brewers called him up on July 2, and two days later he launched some fireworks on Independence Day. Orf’s first big league hit went for a home run, a solo shot just over the wall in left against the Minnesota Twins. The fans cheered raucously. A couple of his teammates hoisted him up on their shoulders in the dugout and lifted him up for a curtain call.
Orf calls his time in the Brewers’ organization “incredible,” and that the home run moment was the “cherry on top.” He’ll forever remain grateful to the club for giving him a chance. After a 2019 season spent entirely in Triple A, though, he was ready to test the free agent waters for the first time in his career.
“It was my first one, so there’s really no way to prepare for it or know what’s going to come,” Orf said. “Especially with where I’m at in my career, I would hope that I had some numbers and the way I played the game is seen by some people as effective, and would seem to have more in the tank. But there’s no way to know.”
Fortunately for Orf, several teams expressed interest right away. One of those was Oakland, which piqued his interest.
“The A’s were a team that has the respect of everyone, no matter what team you’re a fan of or where you’re from,” he said. “I think you hear Oakland A’s and you see some winners and guys that play the game hard. A small-market team, they’re not the Yankees, but they’re in the fight every year and playing playoff baseball. As soon as I got a call from them, they were instantly my favorite to sign with.”
The deal came together over the next week in November. Orf joined the A’s in Arizona for spring training this year, and was looking forward to his first season in Oakland’s organization when word came down that the season was on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was a crazy day. Everyone showed up to the field as normal, and we had the craziest feeling in the locker room,” Orf said. “You could just tell things weren’t right.”
Orf said it’s been “crazy ever since” as ballplayers have received little information as to when a season might begin. He spent another 10 days or so in Arizona before landing in a friend’s spare room in Las Vegas, where Oakland’s Triple A club, the Aviators, resides.
That setup has worked well for Orf. He’s been able to get plenty of workouts in, to try to stay sharp for whenever the call comes that baseball is back.
“So, I’ve been up in Vegas getting my training in, and have just been super fortunate to get good weather and good people to be around and be able to get the training in,” he said. “Honestly, it’s been a fun month for us. Super-productive, and I think we’ve been able to make the most of it.”
In a lot of ways, Orf said that he’s prepared for the unknown. He looks at himself as something of a professional vagabond. So if MLB suddenly announces an abbreviated season or some sort of developmental league for minor league players, he’ll be ready to pack up and go.
“I’m super pumped for (the season),” Orf said. “The way my lifestyle is, I don’t really have a set home, kind of bounce around all the time, I’m kind of made for this style of whatever comes at me. I’ll be fine to go live in a hotel for four months if I have to. I have no problem with that. I think advantage me if we get rolling here again, because it’ll fit my lifestyle just fine.”
That nomadic lifestyle has been part of Orf’s life for a while. He grew up in Missouri – one of the highlights of his 2019 season was getting word that the St. Louis Blues had won the Stanley Cup, while he was playing right field in a game – and started his college career at Illinois-Chicago. He transferred to Baylor in 2011, and made an instant impact in his first year with the Bears in 2012, winning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors.
Baseball has taken him all over the map ever since, from Montana to Mississippi, from San Antonio to Las Vegas. And – maybe someday – Oakland, California.
He can’t wait to get out there and live the life of a ballplayer again.
“At the end of the day, most guys will say that the thing they miss most about baseball is being in the locker room, being with the guys and trying to go out and win with the boys, and the little moments that come out of that,” Orf said. “That’s what we’re all missing right now. Any way we can get back in there and do it a safe way, it’s going to excite everybody.”
