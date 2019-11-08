ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Leading by 13 points midway through the second half, No. 16 Baylor looked like it would cruise to a win over Washington late Friday night at the Armed Forces Classic.
But the Huskies scored the final eight points to stun the Bears, 67-64, at the Alaska Airlines Center.
Nahziah Carter scored 23 points for the Huskies (1-0) while highly-rated freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart both had big games. McDaniels finished with 18 points and seven rebounds while Stewart collected 15 points and seven boards.
Jared Butler scored 18 and Freddie Gillespie delivered 11 points and 11 rebounds, but the Bears (1-1) couldn’t overcome their 35.4 percent shooting and 17 turnovers. The Huskes committed 20 turnovers but came through down the stretch.
“Down the stretch, they did a great job and we didn’t get stops,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We really struggled to score. When the 3 starts to dry up, you’ve got to get second-chance points and we only had two.”
Trailing 64-59 with 2:24 remaining, the Huskies answered as McDaniels hit a pair of free throws and Carter drained a trey before Stewart scored inside to give the Huskies a 66-64 lead with 29 seconds remaining.
After Baylor’s Davion Mitchell missed on a drive to the basket, Carter drew a foul and hit one free throw with 14.8 seconds remaining. With a chance to tie the game, Baylor’s MaCio Teague shot a 3-point airball as time expired.
With the Bears leading 31-24 at halftime, Butler drained a 3-pointer to open the second half to quickly stretch the lead to 10.
But the Huskies cut Baylor’s lead to 34-31 with a seven-point run that began with Stewart scoring a pair of baskets inside and a free throw. McDaniels then drove for a basket.
But the Bears responded with Teague’s short jumper and Gillespie’s three-point play when he scored, drew a foul and hit the free throw. With Butler’s two free throws, the Bears stretched their lead to 45-36.
Devonte Bandoo gave the Bears a lift off the bench when he drained a pair of 3-pointers as they stretched their lead to 57-44 with 9:40 remaining.
But the Huskies went on a 13-4 run capped by a pair of free throws by McDaniels to cut Baylor’s lead to 63-59 with 2:24 remaining.
Despite shooting just 33.3 percent and committing 10 turnovers, the Bears went into halftime with a 31-24 lead as the Huskies committed 15 turnovers.
The Bears jumped out to an early 16-8 lead as Teague drained a pair of 3-pointers and Butler and Mitchell hit one apiece.
Mark Vital came off the bench to give the Bears a boost as he scored six straight points on a pair of free throws and a pair of shots in the paint as the Bears grabbed a 20-13 lead.
Washington cut Baylor’s lead to 22-17 as Stewart got inside twice for baskets. But Butler came back with a 3-pointer before Vital got loose for a breakaway slam following a pass from Mitchell.
Clark hit a slam dunk for Baylor’s last points of the first half before Carter drained a 3-pointer for the Huskies to cut the lead to 31-24.
