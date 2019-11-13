When you’re face to face with a Bear, you run at your own risk. Without a doubt, Baylor’s run defense has emerged as a major strength this season.
The Bears rank 31st in the country in rushing defense, allowing just 127.1 yards per game. In the Big 12, only TCU – at 125.1 – has allowed fewer rushing yards, though Baylor yields only 3.37 yards per carry to TCU’s 3.75.
But if any team can put a Hurts on BU’s run-stopping prowess, it figures to be Oklahoma.
Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts isn’t simply one of the top passers in the conference. Though he is that, having aired it out for 2,742 yards and 24 touchdowns in the 10th-ranked Sooners’ nine games.
But the Alabama transfer also excels as one of the top dual-threat snap takers in America. Hurts has rushed for 869 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging nearly 7 yards a pop.
“He’s an outstanding runner, first and foremost,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “He can run, both in terms of keeping plays alive, first in the conference in passing, and they do a lot of play-action. He’s able to move around and keep plays extended. … So they present a lot of challenges and a lot of that is a credit to him. He’s a great runner, has great vision, he’s accurate – he can do it in a multitude of ways.”
As sturdy as Baylor’s rush defense has been, the Bears have occasionally shown themselves vulnerable to the QB scramble. They haven’t given up a boatload of yards in a game to a quarterback, but Rice’s Wiley Green, Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and TCU’s Max Duggan were all effective at times in scooting out of trouble and picking up first downs.
And none of those guys have the jet-powered scooting ability of OU’s Hurts.
“He’s a real smart player and can run the ball very well,” said Baylor senior linebacker Blake Lynch. “We’re going to have to play him all the way through the game.”
For the Bears, that means wrapping up and bringing Hurts to the ground. In Baylor’s triple-overtime 29-23 win over TCU last Saturday, Duggan’s biggest run came on a play where he either dodged or ran through about three would-be tackles. Rhule said that the Bears can’t afford to have slip-ups like that against the Sooners.
“Really, I think the game, at the end of the day, will come down to tackling,” Rhule said. “They are as good a running-after-the-catch team as there is. Whether it’s Kennedy Brooks or CeeDee Lamb or Hurts, they are elite in terms of catching balls and making people miss and extending runs.”
Other than keep a spy locked on Hurts, Rhule said that his team won’t “do anything special” in terms of scheme to stop OU’s Heisman-contending quarterback. Now, that could be gamesmanship. No coach is going to reveal the game plan just days before the big game.
But with Rhule and the Bears, you get the sense that it’s legit. He knows Hurts can hurt you. But he also has the utmost confidence in his defense, which has continually kept Baylor in games and probably has won at least a couple for the Bears.
It’s not about reinventing the wheel. At some level, it just comes down to this – can you make the play or not?
“I’ve never met Jalen Hurts, but when you watch him on TV, he just seems like a great leader,” Rhule said. “Kind of an all-around competitive guy. So it’ll be a real challenge. … We’re going to do what we do and hope our guys make more plays than their guys make. Knowing that we’re going to make plays and they’re going to make a lot of plays, too. That’s what makes it fun about this game.”
