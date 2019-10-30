McLane Stadium (copy)
Baylor kicks off with West Virginia at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 from McLane Stadium in Waco on ESPN. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 27 (HD 300)

Grande — channel 24 (HD 824)

DirecTV — channel 206

Dish — channel 140

AT&T UVerse — 602

Frontier/Fios — 70 (HD 570)

WatchESPN — Watch here (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)

WatchESPN app — List of devices

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here) (all Texas affiliates)

BaylorBears.com: Listen here

Satellite radio — Sirius 84, XM 84 (Internet 84); West Virginia broadcast: Sirius 137, XM 199 (Internet 953); National broadcast: XM 80 (streaming 80)

TuneIn.com mobile app

