McLane Stadium (copy)
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Baylor kicks off with Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Oct. 12 from McLane Stadim on Fox Sports 1. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 37 (HD 400)

Grande — channel 29 (HD 829)

DirecTV — channel 219

Dish — channel 150

AT&T UVerse — 652

Frontier/Fios — 83 (HD 583)

Fox Sports Go — WebsiteApp (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here)

790-AM, 1340-AM, 95.1-FM in Lubbock (online: listen here) (all Texas affiliates)

BaylorBears.com: Listen here

Satellite radio — Sirius 136, XM 199 (Internet 953); Tech broadcast: Sirius 121, XM 201 (Internet 964)

TuneIn.com mobile app

