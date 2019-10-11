Baylor kicks off with Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Oct. 12 from McLane Stadim on Fox Sports 1. Here's how you can get the game:
TV/video
Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 37 (HD 400)
Grande — channel 29 (HD 829)
DirecTV — channel 219
Dish — channel 150
AT&T UVerse — 652
Frontier/Fios — 83 (HD 583)
Radio
1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here)
790-AM, 1340-AM, 95.1-FM in Lubbock (online: listen here) (all Texas affiliates)
Satellite radio — Sirius 136, XM 199 (Internet 953); Tech broadcast: Sirius 121, XM 201 (Internet 964)
TuneIn.com mobile app
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.