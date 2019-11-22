McLane Stadium (copy)
Baylor kicks off with Texas at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 23 from McLane Stadium in Waco on Fox Sports 1. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 37 (HD 400)

Grande — channel 29 (HD 829)

DirecTV — channel 219

Dish — channel 150

AT&T UVerse — 652

Frontier/Fios — 83 (HD 583)

Fox Sports Go — WebsiteApp (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here)

1120-AM, 101.1-FM in Austin (online: listen here or listen here) (all Texas affiliates)

BaylorBears.com: Listen here

Satellite radio — Sirius 108, XM 199 or 137 (Internet 953); Texas broadcast: Sirius 108, XM 200 (Internet 954)

TuneIn.com mobile app

