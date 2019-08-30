Baylor kicks off with Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 from McLane Stadium in Waco. Here's how you can get the game:
TV/video
ESPN-Plus: This is an online streaming service that costs $4.99 per month. It is not included with your current TV subscription.
There is no cable, satellite or broadcast coverage of the game.
Radio
1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here)
1330-AM, 100.9-FM in Temple (all Texas affiliates)
SiriusXM satellite radio — XM 207 (Internet 967)
TuneIn.com mobile app (link)
