Baylor kicks off with Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 from McLane Stadium in Waco on ESPN. Here's how you can get the game:
TV/video
Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 27 (HD 300)
Grande — channel 24 (HD 824)
DirecTV — channel 206
Dish — channel 140
AT&T UVerse — 602
Frontier/Fios — 70 (HD 570)
WatchESPN — Watch here (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)
WatchESPN app — List of devices
Radio
1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here) (all Texas affiliates)
Satellite radio — Sirius 135, XM 199 (Internet 953); Iowa State broadcast: Sirius 134, XM 200 (Internet 954)
TuneIn.com mobile app
