Baylor kicks off with Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Oct. 12 from McLane Stadim on Fox Sports 1. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 14 (HD 1206) in Waco area

Grande — channel 814 in Waco area

DirecTV — local Fox affiliate

Dish — local Fox affiliate

AT&T UVerse — local Fox affiliate

Frontier/Fios — local Fox affiliate

Fox Sports Go — WebsiteApp (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here) (all Texas affiliates)

BaylorBears.com: Listen here

Satellite radio — Sirius 83, XM 83 (Internet 83); OSU broadcast: Sirius 134, XM 200 (Internet 954)

TuneIn.com mobile app

Live stats

Baylor.StatBroadcast.com

