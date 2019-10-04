Baylor kicks off with Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5 from Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on ESPN2. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 28 (HD 301)

Grande — channel 26

DirecTV — channel 209

Dish — channel 143

AT&T UVerse — 606

Frontier/Fios — 74 (HD 574)

WatchESPN — Watch here (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)

WatchESPN app — List of devices

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: listen here) (all Texas affiliates)

BaylorBears.com: Listen here

Satellite radio — Sirius 99, XM 207 (Internet 967); Kansas State broadcast: Sirius 111, XM 200 (Internet 954)

TuneIn.com mobile app

