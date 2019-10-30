HOW THEY MATCH UP
Baylor offense vs. West Virginia defenseBaylor showed its big-play capability in a 45-27 win over Oklahoma State as Tyquan Thornton caught a 78-yard touchdown pass, Josh Fleeks caught a 64-yard touchdown pass and JaMycal Hasty ran for a 73-yard score and caught a 63-yard pass from Charlie Brewer. The Bears should have opportunities for a few more explosive plays against a West Virginia defense that’s allowed an average of 44 points in three straight losses to Texas, Iowa State and Oklahoma.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. West Virginia offenseWest Virginia is averaging just 22.7 points per game, which won’t win many Big 12 games. Though former Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall has had some good moments by hitting 63.5 percent for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns, he hasn’t gotten much help from a running game that’s averaging a league-low 88.1 yards and 2.9 yards per carry. Since the Mountaineers can be quite one dimensional, Baylor defensive linemen James Lynch, Bravvion Roy and James Lockhart should be free to tee off on Kendall.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Baylor running backs vs. WVU defensive lineBaylor quarterback Charlie Brewer is always a threat with his arm and feet, but he’s at his best when the Bears are running the ball effectively. The Bears’ running game has been erratic this year, but they had some big moments against Oklahoma State and seemed to improve as the game progressed. The Mountaineers have had trouble stopping the run by allowing 178 yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry, so this could be a breakout game for the Bears.
Edge: Baylor
Special teamsWest Virginia’s Josh Growden has enjoyed a solid year by averaging 41.5 yards per punt, but kicker Evan Staley has had his ups and downs by hitting seven of 12 field goals. Baylor is gaining more confidence in redshirt freshman kicker John Mayers as he’s hit five of seven field goals, but Issac Power is averaging just 37.9 yards on 31 punts. Baylor puts in a lot of time on special teams, which has resulted in four blocked kicks. That type of game-changing play is always a threat.
Edge: Baylor
IntangiblesThe Bears haven’t beaten the Mountaineers since 2015, and haven’t forgotten last year’s 58-14 massacre in Morgantown in a Thursday night game. During the bye week, the Baylor coaches stayed focused on the upcoming game by staying at home and not using the time to go out on the road recruiting. Though the Bears are certainly a target as the Big 12’s last unbeaten team at 7-0, they will be highly motivated to beat the Mountaineers at McLane Stadium.
Edge: Baylor
— John Werner
