HOW THEY MATCH UP
Baylor offense vs. Texas defenseBaylor might be wondering which offense will show up against Texas: The one that gained 238 yards and scored 31 points in the first half against Oklahoma or the one that gained 69 yards and failed to score in the second half. With some injured players returning, Texas’ defense is in better shape than earlier in the season. But the Bears should have opportunities to put points on the board against a Texas defense that ranks eighth in the Big 12 by allowing 29.9 points per game and ninth with just 17 sacks.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. Texas offense
There’s no question Baylor’s defense has been a major reason for a 9-1 record as it leads the Big 12 by holding opponents to 20.5 points per game while also recording a league leading 33 sacks and 21 forced turnovers. But Texas will present a challenge behind the dual-threat skills of quarterback Sam Ehlinger, running back Keaontay Ingram and wide receiver Devin Duvernay. The Bears had difficulty getting off the field against Oklahoma’s powerful offense, but should be more effective against the Longhorns.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Baylor defensive line vs. Texas offensive line
A defensive line featuring ends James Lynch and James Lockhart and noseguard Bravvion Roy has been the key to Baylor’s defensive improvement. The Bears are just seven sacks away from matching the school record of 40 set in 1992. When rushing just three players, they’ve recorded a nation’s best 16 sacks. Texas’ offensive line has had issues protecting Ehlinger as the Longhorns are tied with Baylor for ninth in the Big 12 in sacks allowed with 27.
Edge: Baylor
Special teams
Baylor has grown more confident in redshirt freshman kicker John Mayers as the season has progressed as he’s nailed 10 of 13 field goals, including a 51-yarder against TCU that sent the game into overtime. Baylor punter Issac Power is beginning to show a little more consistency. Texas kicker Cameron Dicker had nailed 10 of 14 field goals including a 57-yarder against Rice, while punter Ryan Bujcevski is averaging 41.4 yards per punt.
Edge: Texas
Intangibles
The Bears have all the motivation they need to beat Texas since a win will put them in the Dec. 7 Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. They’d like to earn the berth at McLane Stadium against long-time rival Texas instead of on the road at Kansas in the Nov. 30 regular season finale. The Longhorns are in a three-way tie for third in the Big 12 with Iowa State and Oklahoma State, but a win over No. 13 Baylor would be a boost in a disappointing season.
Edge: Baylor
— John Werner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.