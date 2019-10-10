Baylor offense vs. Texas Tech defense
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has been cleared to play against the Red Raiders after taking a big hit in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s 31-12 road win over Kansas State. But backup Gerry Bohanon showed he could step into a tough situation as he led the Bears to a touchdown on two plays. Often the worst defense in the Big 12 in the past, Texas Tech has improved in coach Matt Wells’ first season by allowing 26.2 points per game. But the Red Raiders will have difficulty stopping Baylor’s array of weapons.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. Texas Tech offense
Baylor's defense has been playing lights out, especially the defensive line as the Bears collected six sacks and 15 tackles for loss against Kansas State. But Texas Tech’s offense will present a much greater challenge after quarterback Jett Duffey earned Big 12 offensive player of the week after passing for 424 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-35 win over Oklahoma State. Duffey can create plays with his feet, which means Baylor’s linebackers will have to be alert if he gets past the front three.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Baylor QB Charlie Brewer vs. Texas Tech secondary
One of the biggest reasons the Red Raiders enjoyed such a successful day against Oklahoma State was because they picked off three passes against Spencer Sanders. But Brewer hasn’t thrown an interception all season in 142 pass attempts while hitting 11 touchdown passes. Brewer can also create plays with his feet, but carried just three times against Kansas State last weekend because he was getting better pass protection. If Brewer continues to get a lot of time to throw, he’ll carve up Texas Tech.
Edge: Baylor
Special teams
Texas Tech’s kicking has been outstanding as Trey Wolff has hit eight of nine field goals and Austin McNamara is averaging 44.8 yards per punt. Baylor kicker John Mayers has hit a field goal each of the last two games, including the game winning 38-yarder in a 23-21 win over Iowa State. But Baylor punter Issac Power has been erratic as he’s averaged 38 yards on 22 punts. The Red Raiders’ return games have been solid as Zach McPhearson is averaging 12.5 yards on punt returns and Ta’Zhawn Henry is averaging 24.7 yards on kick returns.
Edge: Texas Tech
Intangibles
After playing the last 10 years in the Metroplex, the Baylor-Texas Tech series is returning to campus sites. This will be the Red Raiders’ first trip to McLane Stadium which opened in 2014. They’ll certainly be carrying some momentum after their win over Oklahoma State, but Baylor has built a season's worth of momentum after opening the season with a 5-0 record to jump into the Top 25 for the first time since 2016. They shouldn’t suffer a letdown against an improving Texas Tech squad.
Edge: Baylor
-- John Werner
