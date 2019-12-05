HOW THEY MATCH UP
Baylor offense vs. Oklahoma defense
Baylor’s offense showed what it was capable of in last week’s 61-6 thrashing of Kansas as it rolled up 507 yards. But Oklahoma’s defense will be a much bigger challenge. In the first meeting against the Sooners on Nov. 16 at McLane Stadium, the Bears got off to a hot start by jumping out to a 31-10 halftime lead. But the Bears ran just 16 plays in the second half and failed to score as the Sooners rallied for a 34-31 win to hand Baylor its only loss of the season. The Bears hope their first-half offense shows up the entire game this time.
Edge: Baylor
Oklahoma offense vs. Baylor defenseThis is the game’s most intriguing matchup since the Sooners lead the nation with 564.3 yards per game and rank fifth nationally with a 44.3-point average. They’ll face the stingiest defense in the Big 12 as the Bears have allowed 18.4 points per game while collecting a league-high 40 sacks and 28 turnovers. Ball control beat the Bears in the first meeting as the Sooners kept it for 41 minutes and 11 seconds. But with dynamic wide receiver CeeDee Lamb back for after missing the first game against Baylor, the Sooners are more likely to break some big plays.
Edge: Oklahoma
Key matchup: OU wide receiver CeeDee Lamb against Baylor secondaryLamb is a Biletnikoff finalist for good reason: He’s a secondary killer with 50 catches for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns. Not only is Lamb a major deep threat, he’s dangerous on short routes because of his running ability after the catch. Baylor’s secondary has been tremendous this season with safety Grayland Arnold collecting six interceptions and cornerback Jameson Houston shutting down a lot of receivers. But Lamb is the best the Bears will face.
Edge: Oklahoma
Special teamsBaylor redshirt freshman John Mayers has become a dependable kicker as he’s nailed 13 of 16 field goals, including a 51-yarder that sent the Bears into overtime against TCU. After struggling with consistency much of the year, punter Issac Punter has been outstanding in the last two games against Texas and Kansas. But it’s hard to beat Oklahoma’s kicking game as Gabe Brkic has nailed all 14 field goals and Reeves Mundschau is averaging 42.4 yards per punt.
Edge: Oklahoma
IntangiblesSince Baylor’s 2013 and 2014 Big 12 title teams didn’t play in a conference championship game, this will be the Bears’ first. Meanwhile, the Sooners have won two Big 12 championship games over TCU and Texas since it was reinstated in 2017 following a six-year absence. Experience at this level should help the Sooners and quarterback Jalen Hurts’ national championship game experience at Alabama should also be a factor. But Baylor will have a lot of motivation after letting a 21-point halftime lead slip away in the first meeting between the two teams this season.
Edge: Baylor
— John Werner
