Baylor offense vs. Oklahoma defense
Baylor’s offense has struggled in the last two games, including a 17-14 win over West Virginia and a 29-23 triple-overtime win over TCU. The Bears were limited to three John Mayers field goals in regulation against TCU before Charlie Brewer ran for a three-yard touchdown and hit a pair of scoring passes to Denzel Mims in overtime. Oklahoma’s defense has been solid much of the season, but tends to lose focus after the Sooners open up big leads. But Baylor’s offensive line must improve to give the Bears a chance.
Edge: Oklahoma
Baylor defense vs. Oklahoma offense
With dual threat quarterback Jalen Hurts running the show, Oklahoma’s offense leads the nation with 587.3 yards per game and ranks second nationally with 48.4 points. Baylor’s defense leads the Big 12 by allowing just 19 points per game and has developed a knack for coming up with big turnovers. But they haven’t seen a quarterback as big and physical as Hurts, who is equally good as a passer and runner. The Bears will have difficulty containing him and stopping him from getting the ball to playmaking receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Edge: Oklahoma
Key matchup: Oklahoma defensive line vs. Baylor offensive line
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has a talent for improvising when plays break down, but he has to do it too often. In the last two games, West Virginia sacked him seven times and TCU sacked him three times, but Brewer showed enough savvy to help the Bears pull out wins to remain unbeaten. Oklahoma has put good pressure on quarterbacks all season with 23 sacks, and will have more opportunities against the Bears.
Edge: Oklahoma
Special teams
Oklahoma’s kicking game has been tremendous all season as Gabe Brkic has nailed all 10 field goal attempts, including a 50-yarder, while Reeves Mundschau is averaging 42.8 yards per punt. CeeDee Lamb is a dangerous punt returner. Baylor has grown to trust redshirt freshman kicker John Mayers, who nailed a 51-yarder with 36 seconds left against TCU to send the game into overtime. Issac Power has struggled with consistency this season as he’s averaging 37.9 yards per punt.
Edge: Oklahoma
Intangibles
With ESPN College GameDay coming to campus, Baylor fans will be revved up for this battle for the Big 12 lead against the Sooners. Both teams have a lot riding on the game as the Bears come in 9-0 overall and Oklahoma 8-1. The winner will still have an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff while the loser will be out. The Bears will have further motivation since they haven’t beaten the Sooners since 2014 in Norman, dropping the last two at McLane Stadium.
Edge: Baylor
--John Werner
