HOW THEY MATCH UP
Baylor offense vs. Georgia defenseGeorgia’s defense has been one of the best in the nation all season, ranking second in scoring defense by allowing 12.5 points per game and fourth in total defense by allowing 274.2 yards. But the Bulldogs will be without safety J.R. Reed with a foot injury and possibly defensive lineman Tyler Clark, who has recorded a team-high eight sacks. Though Baylor’s offense should be at full strength with quarterback Charlie Brewer back from concussion protocol, it will still be hard to sustain drives against this dominant defense.
Edge: Georgia
Baylor defense vs. Georgia offenseGeorgia comes into the game with a major disadvantage up front after offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson declared for the NFL draft and guard Ben Cleveland is reportedly out for academic reasons. That’s not good news for quarterback Jake Fromm, who will face a lot of pressure from a Baylor defense that has amassed 43 sacks and forced 30 turnovers. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been impressed by the different schemes Baylor uses out of its 3-3-5 defense, and the Bears will probably throw the whole playbook at the Bulldogs.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Georgia QB Jake Fromm vs. Baylor secondaryFromm has put up solid numbers this season as he’s completed 60.3 percent for 2,610 yards and 22 touchdowns. But his numbers have slipped since receiver Lawrence Cager went down with a season-ending ankle injury in the ninth game. Fromm has completed less than 50 percent of his passes in each of the last five games. Baylor’s secondary has been outstanding all season and has thrived with five defensive backs in the lineup.
Edge: Baylor
Special teamsGeorgia has benefited from a superb kicking game as Rodrigo Blankenship has nailed 25 of 31 field goals and Jake Camarda ranks fourth nationally with a 47.4-yard average on 54 punts. Baylor redshirt freshman kicker John Mayers has grown more confident as the year has progressed as he’s hit 16 of 19 field goals. Redshirt freshman punter Issac Power has also improved as he’s raised his average to 39.3 yards per punt. Dominic Blaylock is a dangerous punt returner for the Bulldogs with a 9.1-yard average.
Edge: Georgia
IntangiblesWhile Baylor is close to full strength with its roster, Georgia is missing many key players who are either sitting out after declaring for the NFL draft or dealing with injuries or academic suspensions. The Bulldogs looked uninspired in last year’s 28-21 Sugar Bowl loss to Texas following a loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game. Smart hopes his team’s motivation will improve this year. There’s no question Baylor is excited about playing in its first Sugar Bowl in 63 years, but it will be interesting to see if the NFL rumors swirling around coach Matt Rhule will prove to be a distraction.
Edge: Baylor
— John Werner
