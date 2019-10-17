Baylor offense vs. Oklahoma State defense
Charlie Brewer passed for 352 yards in Baylor’s 33-30 double overtime win over Texas Tech at McLane Stadium last weekend, but threw his first three interceptions of the season. Mistakes like that would likely doom the Bears against the Cowboys in Stillwater. Oklahoma State has been average at best on defense and sometimes terrible as Texas Tech rolled up 586 yards in a 45-35 win in the Cowboys’ last game two weeks ago. The Bears should have ample opportunities to score.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. Oklahoma State offense
Despite giving up 30 points against Texas Tech, the Bears still played solid defense by collecting five sacks and forcing three turnovers. Oklahoma State’s offense will likely be a bigger challenge on the road, and the Bears will be without all-Big 12 linebacker Clay Johnston, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Red Raiders. Chuba Hubbard leads the nation with 1,094 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns while quarterback Spencer Sanders is a dual threat. Tylan Wallace is one of the most dangerous receivers in the country with 39 catches for 703 yards and seven touchdowns.
Edge: Oklahoma State
Key matchup: OSU RB Chuba Hubbard vs. Baylor defensive line
Nobody has been able to stop Hubbard this season. The Canadian recorded 221 yards rushing and three touchdowns against Oregon State, 256 yards and three scores against Tulsa, and 296 yards and a touchdown against Kansas State. Texas Tech held him to a mere 156 yards and three scores. Baylor’s run defense has been tremendous by allowing 113.5 yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry, but the Bears haven’t faced anybody like Hubbard.
Edge: Oklahoma State
Special teams
Baylor keeps gaining confidence in redshirt freshman kicker John Mayers as he hit the tying 19-yard field goal to send Saturday’s game against Texas Tech into overtime after nailing the game-winning field goal in the Big 12 opener against Iowa State. He's now 4-for-6 for the season. But Texas Tech kicker Matt Ammendola is one of the best in the country as he’s hit all 10 field goal attempts. Both punters have been erratic as OSU’s Tom Hutton is averaging 38.3 yards and Baylor’s Issac Power is averaging 37.1 yards.
Edge: Oklahoma State
Intangibles
There hasn’t been a tougher place to play for Baylor since the inception of the Big 12 than Stillwater. The Bears have gone 1-11 on the road against the Cowboys in league play, and most of those games have been pretty ugly. In Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s first trip to Boone Pickens Stadium, the Cowboys romped to a 59-16 win in 2017. Of course, the No. 18 Bears are much improved this season and are already bowl eligible with their 6-0 record. They'll have to play their best game to have a shot against the Cowboys.
Edge: Oklahoma State
-- John Werner
