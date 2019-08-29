Baylor offense vs. SFA defense
For the first time in Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s three seasons, there was no quarterback battle as Charlie Brewer established himself as the starter after passing for 3,019 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2018. Brewer is surrounded by dynamic talent, including wide receivers Denzel Mims, Chris Platt and Tyquan Thornton and running backs John Lovett, JaMycal Hasty and Trestan Ebner. SFA’s defense has some quality players in senior safety Alize Ward and cornerback Aretavious Hendrix, but the Bears should be able to dominate up front.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. SFA offenseThe Bears like the speed they can bring to the field, prompting a move to the 3-3-5 defense as their primary alignment. The pressure will be on Baylor’s linemen to collect more sacks, but preseason all-Big 12 end James Lynch and senior tackle Bravvion Roy and end James Lockhart are confident they can come through. SFA is seeking offensive improvement after averaging just 18 points per game last season. Senior quarterback Jake Blumrick, running back Josh McGowen and wide receiver Tamrick Pace will be keys, but they’ll have trouble matching Baylor’s strength and speed.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Baylor wide receivers vs. SFA secondaryThese are two of the strengths of both teams with Denzel Mims, Chris Platt and Marques Jones giving the Bears senior leadership while safety Alize Ward and cornerback Aretavious Hendrix lead the way as seniors in SFA’s secondary. But the Bears have much more depth in their receiving corps with speedy Josh Fleeks and Tyquan Thornton back and R.J. Sneed showing great improvement during preseason camp. It will be interesting to see if Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer attempts more deep passes this season.
Edge: Baylor
Special teamsSFA features a preseason all-Southland Conference kicker in Storm Ruiz, who has nailed 36 of 47 field goals in his college career. The Bears will have a new kicker with redshirt freshman John Mayers taking over for Connor Martin. With Issac Power stepping in at punter, the Bears should have no dropoff. He showed what he’s capable of doing by blasting a 47-yard punt out of the end zone in Baylor’s 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
Edge: SFA
IntangiblesAfter jumping from 1-11 in 2017 to 7-6 last season, the Bears are expecting another major step in Rhule’s third season. Baylor’s nonconference schedule is certainly favorable with home games against SFA and UTSA and a road trip to Rice. The Lumberjacks are coached by Colby Carthel, who is taking over the program this season after a highly successful run at Texas A&M-Commerce, including an NCAA Division II championship in 2017. Despite an obvious talent advantage, don’t expect the Bears to overlook the Lumberjacks.
Edge: Baylor
