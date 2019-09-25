Baylor offense vs. Iowa State defense
After averaging 59.5 points in the first two games, Baylor scored just three touchdowns in last week's 21-13 win over Rice, and was shut out in the second half. While Charlie Brewer enjoyed a solid game by hitting 20 of 27 passes for 303 yards and a touchdown, the Bears had difficulty running the ball with just 124 yards, including 58 by Brewer. Iowa State is in the middle of the pack defensively in the Big 12 by allowing 333.3 yards and 21.3 points per game. But this swarming, fundamentally sound defense will likely be one of the best the Bears face all season.
Edge: Iowa State
Baylor defense vs. Iowa State offense
Iowa State’s offense broke out in last week’s 72-20 blowout of Louisiana-Monroe by amassing a school-record 714 yards. Quarterback Brock Purdy also set a school record for total offense with 510 yards as he hit 21 of 27 passes for 435 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 75 yards and three scores. Baylor’s defense looked solid last weekend by limiting the Owls to 242 yards and coming up with three sacks, including a pair by James Lynch and one by James Lockhart. If the Bears could have another good game stopping the run, they’ll have a shot to contain Iowa State.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Baylor offensive line vs. ISU defensive line
Baylor coach Matt Rhule didn’t mince words in his Monday press conference: The offensive line must improve. It needs to step up big time against an Iowa State defense that ranks third in the Big 12 by allowing 118.7 yards rushing per game and 3.2 yards per carry. The Bears must also prove they can protect quarterback Charlie Brewer better as he was sacked twice against Rice and was running to escape pressure on numerous other occasions.
Edge: Iowa State
Special teams
Baylor has yet to hit a field goal this season as John Mayers missed a 37-yarder on his only attempt against Rice. Baylor redshirt freshman punter Issac Power is looking to improve his 38.4-yard average as he ranks ninth in the Big 12. Iowa State kicker Connor Assalley is off to a great start by hitting seven of eight field goals. Baylor has the better punt return game as Grayland Arnold leads the Big 12 with a 20-yard average on five returns, including a 73-yarder for a touchdown against UTSA.
Edge: Iowa State
Intangibles
Since this is the Big 12 opener, both Baylor and Iowa State need a good start to have a shot to finish in the upper echelon of the league. The game is especially key for the Bears since they hit the road to face No. 24 Kansas State next week. The toughest part of Baylor’s conference schedule is in November with dates against TCU, Oklahoma and Texas, so they need to win early. The Cyclones have won their last two games against the Bears, including a 23-13 decision in Waco in 2017.
Edge: Baylor
-- John Werner
