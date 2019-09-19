Baylor offense vs. Rice defense
After opening with blowouts of SFA and UTSA, the Bears lead the nation with 59.5 points per game. Off to an 0-3 start, the Owls are allowing 34.3 points per game. But Baylor coach Matt Rhule considers Rice’s defense a challenge because of the complex looks it gives to opponents. The Bears have shown great balance by averaging 318 yards rushing and 214 passing, so it will be difficult for the Owls to decide which part of Baylor’s game they will try to take away.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. Rice offense
Playing a tough schedule that has included losses to Army, Wake Forest and Texas, Rice is averaging 276.7 yards and 13.6 points per game. The Owls will face a Baylor defense that has thrived so far in its shift from a 4-3 to a 3-3-5 alignment. Baylor has put more speed on the field, and it has paid off as opponents have averaged 271.5 yards per game. The Bears’ biggest problem has been forcing turnovers since opponents have made only two. Rice has played clean football with one fumble and no interceptions in the first two games, but Baylor’s speed is so superior that turnovers probably won’t be a decisive factor.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Baylor QB Charlie Brewer vs. Rice secondary
Though he’s barely played more than two halves so far this season, Brewer’s maturity and confidence have been evident as he’s completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 362 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Rice’s pass defense has had major issues as opponents have completed 75.4 percent for 703 yards and seven touchdowns. If Baylor’s offensive line can continue to give Brewer outstanding protection, he should thrive against the Owls.
Edge: Baylor
Special teams
Baylor places a lot of emphasis on its special teams during practices, and it has translated to games as Gabe Hall and James Lynch have blocked kicks and Grayland Arnold scored his first college touchdown on a 73-yard punt return against UTSA. Noah Rauschenberg has nailed 15 of his 18 kickoffs for touchbacks, but has experienced soreness in practice. If he can’t go, punter Issac Power could step in to kick off. Rice’s Will Harrison has missed both field goal attempts while punter Adam Nunez has been busy with 13 punts for a 40.1-yard average.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
The Bears have beaten the Owls eight straight times, including five since the Southwest Conference folded. The last time came in 2016 when the Bears romped to a 38-10 win in Houston. Since the Houston area is a big recruiting base for the Bears, there should be a lot of Baylor fans at Rice Stadium Saturday night. It will be interesting to see if the Bears will benefit from their bye week, but it’s unlikely they'll suffer a letdown in their final nonconference game.
Edge: Baylor
— John Werner
