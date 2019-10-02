Baylor offense vs. Kansas State defense
After a slow start, Charlie Brewer led the Bears to a 23-21 win over Iowa State last weekend by hitting 26 of 45 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns. But for the second straight game, the Bears had difficulty running the ball as they finished with 104 yards and averaged three yards per carry. Kansas State’s defense joined everybody else in that it couldn’t stop Chuba Hubbard as he finished with 296 yards and a touchdown in Oklahoma State’s 26-13 win. But the Wildcats still lead the Big 12 in scoring defense by allowing 16 points per game.
Edge: Kansas State
Baylor defense vs. Kansas State offense
Baylor’s defense has been playing tremendous football, shutting out Iowa State for three quarters before the Cyclones scored 20 points in the fourth quarter. Even after giving up three touchdowns, the defensive line delivered the big play when James Lockhart sacked quarterback Brock Purdy and James Lynch fell on the fumble to seal Baylor’s win. Kansas State is averaging 36.2 points per game, but had difficulty moving the ball against Oklahoma State by picking up just 244 yards.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Baylor receivers vs. Kansas State secondary
Baylor’s receivers continued to prove themselves against Iowa State as sophomore Tyquan Thornton made a career-high11 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown while senior Denzel Mims made six catches for 106 yards and two scores. But they also had a few dropped passes. Kansas State’s secondary has been the best in the Big 12 by allowing a league-low two touchdown passes while intercepting a league-high five passes.
Edge: Kansas State
Special teams
After badly missing a 38-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter against Iowa State, Baylor redshirt freshman John Mayers came through with the winning 38-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining. Issac Power also had a productive afternoon by nailing three punts for a 43.5-yard average. Kansas State’s Blake Lynch has nailed four of five field goal attempts while punter Devin Anctil is averaging 45.7 yards. Wildcats kick returner Malik Knowles leads the Big 12 with a 37.8-yard average per return.
Edge: Kansas State
Intangibles
Baylor and Oklahoma are the only Big 12 teams still unbeaten at 4-0. Kansas State won its three nonconference games, including a 31-24 road win over Mississippi State, before opening the Big 12 with the loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater. It’s never easy getting out of Bill Snyder Family Stadium with a win because of the tradition the Wildcats have built and the passion of the fans who routinely fill the stadium. But the Bears have proven the last two weeks they can pull out close games.
Edge: Baylor
-- John Werner
