Pearland Shadow Creek rode Kyron Drones’ passing and running skills all the way to a perfect season capped by the Class 5A Division I state championship last fall.
Baylor will be banking on Drones’ dual-threat abilities to carry over to the major college level as the talented quarterback verbally committed to the Bears on Wednesday afternoon.
The 6-3, 200-pound junior chose Baylor over Auburn, and was also recruited by Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Georgia Tech. Drones, a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports, became the eighth commitment in Baylor’s 2021 class and the first quarterback in the class to choose the Bears.
“At the end of the day, it was between Baylor and Auburn,” Drones said. “I wanted my parents to be able to see me play. Baylor also runs a spread offense, which is basically the same that we run in high school.”
During Shadow Creek’s 16-0 run to the state title last season, Drones completed 56 percent of his passes for 3,402 yards and 46 touchdowns while rushing for 825 yards and 18 scores.
Drones said that he spoke with Baylor offensive coordinator Larry Fedora and believes he’ll use offensive schemes that will fit his skill set.
“The way Coach Fedora explained it, once I get into their offense they’ll adjust it to how I play,” Drones said. “I really like everything they showed me.”
In a 28-22 win over Denton Ryan in the state championship game, Drones hit 10 of 18 passes for 173 yards and rushed 24 times for 135 yards and two scores.
“We were so good because all of my teammates were like a brotherhood,” Drones said. “We followed what the coaches taught us and executed in games. We knew what it took.”
