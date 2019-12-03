In the early minutes Tuesday night, the only question seemed to be whether Baylor guard Jared Butler would outscore the entire Maryland-Eastern Shore basketball team.
The winless Hawks eventually caught Butler, but they never passed up the No. 18 Bears as they rolled to a 78-46 win at the Ferrell Center.
Burying five of 10 3-pointers, Butler built on his remarkable start this season as he finished with 20 points. The fluid sophomore is averaging 19.3 points while hitting 52 percent from 3-point range in the Bears’ 6-1 start.
“Jared’s a guy who has ridiculous range and can let it fly anytime,” said Maryland-Eastern Shore coach Jason Crafton. “Also the intriguing thing about him is his ability to make plays off the bounce. He’s a strong, physical guard who when he gets going with his right hand he’s tough to stop.”
The Bears tried to shake off the rust from a seven-day layoff after winning the Myrtle Beach Invitational with an 87-78 victory over No. 23 Villanova on Nov. 24. They looked out of sync at times as they shot 40.3 percent overall and 59.1 percent from the free throw line, but Baylor coach Scott Drew was glad to play a game before hosting No. 12 Arizona at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“You know it’s Feast Week for a reason, and we all feast,” Drew said. “First game back from Thanksgiving break, you know you’re going to be a little rusty in some areas, but I’m really pleased with the overall performance. We got a lead, we built on the lead, and the game was never in jeopardy.”
With forward Tristan Clark sitting out due to knee soreness, Freddie Gillespie led the way inside as he collected a career-high 13 rebounds and five blocks. The Bears outrebounded the smaller Hawks, 52-35.
Baylor guard Devonte Bandoo also enjoyed a solid all-around game with 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Bandoo nailed a pair of threes and broke loose for a pair of second-half slams where he showed tremendous leaping ability.
“I have a 43-inch vertical, I just didn’t get to show it that much last year,” Bandoo said. “This year I plan on showing it a little bit more.”
Butler came out hot as he buried his first two 3-pointers and then sliced inside for a layup to give the Bears an 11-1 lead. It quickly got worse for the Hawks (0-10) as MaCio Teague drained a 3-pointer before Matthew Mayer rebounded his own miss and scored.
Davion Mitchell converted a three-point play when he drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw. Butler followed with his third trey of the night to stretch Baylor’s lead to 22-3 just eight minutes into the game.
“It was a combination of my teammates looking for me and me just being aggressive,” Butler said. “You’ve just got to start fast against teams like this.”
With Mayer draining a pair of treys on his way to a 12-point performance, the Bears continued to build their lead as they went into halftime with a 38-21 edge.
After scoring 14 first-half points, Butler started the second half with a pair of 3-pointers as the Bears stretched their lead to 46-24.
Baylor then got loose on several fast breaks as Mitchell, Bandoo and Mark Vital all raced downcourt for slam dunks to push Baylor’s lead to 53-26. Drew emptied his bench in the final minutes as 10 players got into the game for the Bears.
“Definitely when you have a chance when you have a lead like this, you want to give guys minutes that normally might not get as much,” Drew said. “At the same time, it allowed people to play harder for what they played and not get fatigued out there. Especially coming off an extended break like that, you didn’t want anyone out there just going through the motions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.